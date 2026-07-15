The Jaw-Dropping Seattle Stat Proving Raiders HC Klint Kubiak is About to Unleash Brock Bowers in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers missed three games last season, yet league-wide respect remains high, and so do expectations. Despite recording just 64 catches for 680 yards, media members like Benjamin Solak believe that Bowers remains the best tight end in the NFL. Solak sees big things for Bowers this season.

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

Solak believes that new head coach Klint Kubiak will feature the former Georgia product. The writer alluded to the dominance of one of Kubiak’s former players, Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who accounted for 35.9% of the team’s total targets and 44.1% of the Seahawks’ total receiving yards last year.

2025 Statistical Anomaly Doesn’t Hurt Bowers

In Week 1, Bowers suffered a knee injury against the New England Patriots that bothered him all season. Officially diagnosed with a PCL strain and bone bruise, the injury hampered progress. As a result, his yards per route run dropped from 2.15 to 1.84 yards. While that may not seem like a large difference, the film shows Bowers unable to separate.

On top of that, playing with a quarterback who led the league in interceptions did not help anyone. Additionally, offensive coordinator Chip Kelly looked lost, which hurt even more. With those factors, you’d expect nothing but futility.

Slow Down on Smith-Njigba Comparisons

Smith-Njigba and Bowers are two totally different players. One is a smooth, gliding wideout who can line up in the slot. In contrast, the much larger Bowers wins with a surprising burst and the ability to physically stand up to linebackers. However, Kubiak will want to feature Bowers, given what the Raiders currently employ at wide receiver.

Without a true No. 1 wideout, Bowers becomes the most important pass catcher on the offense. Yet, his impact will draw coverage towards him, potentially allowing wideouts to enjoy single coverage. Under those conditions, the Raiders’ receivers need to win those individual matchups. If they can, their offense becomes a plus, and not the soul-crushing minus that it showed over the past three years or so.

Thank you, Chargers, for passing on BROCKTIMUS PRIME. 🙏😂 Y’all really looked at Brock Bowers and said “nah.”

That’s generational malpractice.#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/31JR5Ylxdc — JujuDuhFoo 🇨🇺🇳🇮 (@TheAutumnJu) July 14, 2026

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

Scheme Mechanics Benefits Tight End

Klint Kubiak wants to establish the running game early and often. With Ashton Jeanty as the lead back, Bowers will thrive on one concept above all: play-action. By feeding Jeanty early, defenses will push up, crowding the box. However, pulling the ball from a handoff halts a defense, allowing Bowers, hopefully healthy, to gain a step on defenders and lead to bigger plays.

Routes like seams and drags, along with deep posts, should see a wide-open space. Now, the key would be ball placement to free him. Granted, arm strength and velocity matter, but not to the extent that accuracy leads to run after catch.

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

Can Bowers Make History?

With a weaker wide receiver room without a true leader at the position, the onus falls onto Bowers’ shoulders. With that, can he set a tight end standard? In 2008, Kansas City Chiefs legend and Raiders headache Tony Gonzalez enjoyed 28.9% of the team’s targets. Regardless of who takes the snaps at quarterback, Bowers looks to figure into the big picture. Can he live up to the lofty expectations and become the premier tight end in the game?