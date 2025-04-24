Raiders Draft Trade Pitch Has Tom Brady Ignore ‘Red Flags,’ Land Top Pass Rusher

In a 2025 NFL draft with a few elite prospects followed by about 15 who, as Chad Graff of The Athletic put it, are “largely interchangeable,” the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 6 pick would need to trade up, likely into the top three, to land a potentially franchise-changing prospect. And coming off a disastrous 4-13 season, with just one winning record in the last eight years, a change is what the Raiders franchise needs.

Some indication of that change came last year when legendary former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady become a minority owner of the team. According to Raiders principal owner Mark Davis, Brady was expected to have a “huge voice” in personnel decisions.

On Wednesday, Todd McShay of The Ringer reported that when it came to what the Raiders would do with their first-round draft pick, set to come on the clock at about 8:50 pm Eastern Time, Brady would be “very much involved in this decision” as well.

Expert Projects Raiders to Take Offensive Tackle

But what will that decision turn out to be? According to a final set of draft predictions published by ESPN NFL expert Field Yates on Thursday morning, the Raiders will opt to step up protection for their new quarterback, former Seattle Seahawks signal-called Geno Smith. Las Vegas traded a third-round pick in today’s draft for Smith back in March.

Raiders quarterbacks endured 50 sacks last season, sixth-most in the NFL (the Patriots and Tennessee Titans were tied for fifth at 52). With that in mind, Yates predicts that the Raiders will spend their first-round pick on Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.

“Current Raiders starting left tackle Kolton Miller is entering the final year of his contract, and teams can never have enough quality offensive linemen,” Yates wrote, adding that he has also heard that the Raiders may be interested in Boise State running back and Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty.

While no running back has gone in the draft’s top six since the New York Giants took Saquon Barkley at No. 2., the Raiders reportedly think highly of Jeanty, who has also spoken glowingly about the Las Vegas signal-caller, Smith.

Yates has the Jacksonville Jaguars taking Jeanty at No. 5, one spot ahead of the Raiders. But to be sure that they have their best shot at drafting the Boise State runner, Las Vegas would need to trade up to grab the No. 3 pick from the Giants.

Trade-Up Scenario Could Land Jeanty of Carter

New York’s consensus pick, according to multiple experts, is Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter — another prospect who could interest the Raiders, whose 38 sacks of opposing quarterbacks placed them 27th in the league. Their pressure rate of 21.2 percent ranked the Raiders 21st of the 32 NFL pass rush defenses.

Carter, however, comes with an alleged series of “glaring red flags” regarding his character and work ethic.

Brady is generally believed to place a priority on “culture” in an organization, and would be looking to build a strong one on the Raiders.

But in the past, Brady has shown unusual tolerance for players with reported character issues. In New England, Brady was “a million percent” supportive of the 2019 acquisition of troubled wide receiver Antonio Brown who was accused of sexual assault.

Long after the allegations against Brown surfaced, Brady continued to back Brown, recruiting him to the Buccaneers when Brady became the quarterback there. When Brown first came to Tampa, Brady allowed him to move into his house there, according to reports.

Carter is facing a May 22 hearing on a misdemeanor assault charge, relating to an alleged incident with a tow truck driver on the Penn State campus.

To acquire the Giants No. 3 pick, the Raiders would of course have to trade their own pick at No. 6, along with in all likelihood their second round selection which falls at No. 37 overall.