Raiders’ True Feelings on Ashton Jeanty Leak Ahead of NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders have been linked to Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty for a while, and that’s not changing with the 2025 NFL Draft approaching. The team hasn’t done much to address their running back need this offseason.

The Raiders had the worst running game in the NFL in 2024. Running back is arguably their biggest need. Jeanty is coming off one of the greatest seasons for a running back in college football history and is among the best prospects at the position in years.

A running back hasn’t been taken in the top six since 2018. The Raiders hold the No. 6 pick in the draft and the most logical spot for Jeanty. According to Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz, there are plenty of fans of Jeanty in Las Vegas.

“Ashton Jeanty at [pick six], to me, out of every pick here might just be my favorite because we talk so much about Pete Carroll and Marshawn Lynch,” Schultz said on “The Herd.”

”Now I don’t know if Pete and that organization ultimately want to go running back at six, but there is a big contingency within the Raiders’ building that really likes Jeanty. If you really want to build this offense the way that Pete Carroll has had a great offense, it’s around the running game and play action … they just gave Geno [Smith] an extension, you bring in Ashton Jeanty, I think it’s a home run.”

Jeanty a Superstar in the Making?

It’s always risky to take a running back in the first round, especially in a deep class. The Raiders could likely find a starting running back in the second or third round of this draft.

However, Jeanty isn’t just a good running back. According to Schultz, some people around the league think he’s a truly special talent.

“I had a GM tell me a couple days ago that Ashton Jeanty is being slept on,” Schultz said.

“I said ‘What do you mean? He’s going to be a top 5, top 10 pick.’ He said, ‘No, no, no. You don’t understand. This guy is a superstar. People are talking about him like he’s a good player, maybe a great player. He is a day one 1,500-yard guy.’”

Jeanty Is a Fan of Geno Smith

Jeanty has heard the noise that the Raiders could be the team that drafts him. He’d be excited about the pairing. Part of that is thanks to quarterback Geno Smith.

He thinks highly of the veteran quarterback.

“I didn’t really get to chop it up with (Smith), but I met for the first time in person on my visit,” Jeanty told Athlon Sports. “Obviously, getting a chance later in his career has been working well for him. I like what he did with the Seahawks. Obviously, he’s rocking with Pete Carroll. I think he’s a great player. If I were to play with him, he’d be a great quarterback to have.”

There’s a good chance that Jeanty will be taking hand-offs from Smith for the next couple of years. That could end up being a prolific pairing for Las Vegas.