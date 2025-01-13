Tom Brady Facing Backlash Over Perceived Edge He’s Giving Raiders in HC Search

It’s still early in the Las Vegas Raiders‘ head coaching search but early signs point to Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson being their favorite candidate. He’s been highly sought after for years but has been selective about where he’ll be a head coach for the first time.

Luckily for the Raiders, they have one unique advantage: Tom Brady. The legendary quarterback is now a part owner of the Raiders and he’s also a color commentator for Fox Sports. He’s set to call the Detroit Lions-Washington Commanders playoff game which means he’ll have the chance to spend some time with Johnson.

While it’s a stretch to imagine they would talk Raiders football ahead of such a big game, many fans aren’t happy that Brady has this perceived advantage.

“This is a huge conflict of interest. … It’s bad for credibility, and nobody cares,” “Mully and Haugh” host David Haugh said.

Some fans think the NFL needs to step in and keep Brady from getting media access.

“Not to be that guy, but the #NFL simply cannot allow Brady (who is an owner for the Raiders) to use his media access to talk to Ben Johnson (who the Raiders want to hire) while other teams need to wait,” one fan wrote on X.

Other fans believe he should be removed from the game completely.

“Brady does this every week with players for games he calls … while his colleagues are in briefing meetings,” another fan wrote on X. “Access he’ll have to DET players to dig deeper on Ben Johnson in informal chats is an advantage he shouldn’t have in this window … Greg Olsen should call the game. … At a minimum, Brady should not be allowed on the field or have any access to anyone from the Lions organization.”

Adam Schefter Downplays Significance

At some point, the NFL might decide that Brady can’t own a team and also call games. However, it’s hard to imagine they can really do anything about it until after the season ends.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter doesn’t think it’s that big of a deal that Brady can meet with Johnson and believes that the former quarterback will be professional.

“Tom Brady is broadcasting Ben Johnson’s game and that’s the way it goes. … I think we’re all adult enough to know that Ben Johnson is a primary head coaching candidate in multiple places, including Las Vegas.” Schefter said on the Jan. 13 episode of the “Pat McAfee Show.” “I don’t believe Tom Brady needs to recruit Ben Johnson any harder and he’s going to woo him on his trip to Detroit this weekend while nobody else is allowed to talk to him. … I think everybody involved is professional enough to do things the right way.”

Raiders Already Interviewed Ben Johnson

It’s also odd that people are so up in arms about Brady being able to speak with Johnson considering the Raiders already interviewed him last week. It was a virtual interview but Brady has likely already spoken with Johnson at length about the job.

Now, Johnson can’t interview with teams in person until after the Lions’ season ends so this could be a bit of an advantage for Brady but it’s hard to believe the coach will make a decision until he can actually go out to Las Vegas and see what the Raiders have to offer.