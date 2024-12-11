Colorado Star Travis Hunter Sends Message to Raiders

Colorado star Travis Hunter.

If the 2024 NFL season ended today, the Las Vegas Raiders would have the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, per Tankathon. However, there are still four games left for that to chance.

Most expect the Raiders to go after a quarterback if they have the No. 1 pick. Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders is considered the most likely fit, but he might not even be the best prospect on his own team. Cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter is likely to win the Heisman Trophy this year and could be the first non-quarterback selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

He was recently in Las Vegas to accept the Lott IMPACT Trophy where he was asked if the Raiders should select him or Sanders with the No. 1 pick.

“[The Raiders] should definitely take me, but I’ve got a strong feeling they gonna take a quarterback so I’m not gonna be mad. As long as it’s me or Shedeur, I’m good with it,” Hunter told KLAS-TV’s Chris Maathuis.

Las Vegas does have a very strong need at quarterback but they also have needs at wide receiver and cornerback that Hunter could fill. While it seems like a foregone conclusion that the Raiders will take Sanders, Hunter can’t be ruled out until the pre-draft process plays out.

Should Raiders Reach for a QB?

Sanders is a very good quarterback. He threw 35 touchdowns to eight interceptions this season and was a big reason why Colorado was able to have success this season. However, he’s not a generational prospect.

Had he declared for the draft last year, he’d likely be the fourth or fifth quarterback selected. Sanders is very accurate and good inside the pocket but he’s not particularly athletic. He’s not going to make a lot of plays with his legs. He also only has a good, not great arm.

What makes Sanders appealing is that he appears ready to be in the pros. He should be a Week 1 starter and be able to find a moderate amount of success as a rookie. He may not have a huge upside but his floor is high. If teams weren’t desperate for quarterbacks, it’s possible that Sanders wouldn’t be drafted in the top half of the first round. The Raiders may have to decide if Sanders is worth the No. 1 pick, which is a massive investment.

Would Travis Hunter Be Worth the No. 1 Pick?

Hunter as the No. 1 pick may also be tricky. There have only ever been two wide receivers drafted with the No. 1 pick and there’s never been a cornerback selected there.

The fact that Hunter’s role in the NFL may be undefined earlier in his career makes things trickier. Is a full-time cornerback or wide receiver? Can he play both positions full-time? Should he only play a few snaps a game at wide receiver and mainly focus on playing cornerback?

These are questions a team needs answered before they can consider using a top pick on him. It remains to be seen if a team like the Raiders has enough creativity to be able to fully utilize his talents.