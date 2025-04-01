Hi, Subscriber

Wild Trade Proposal Has Raiders Flip Michael Mayer in Package for Hybrid Star

  • 7 Shares
  • Updated
michael mayer
Getty
Las Vegas Raiders TE Michael Mayer.

There’s one player who stands out as the perfect fit for the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2025 NFL Draft. With the offseason trade for quarterback Geno Smith, the team no longer needs a quarterback.

What they do need is wide receiver help and cornerback help. There’s only one player in the draft class who can help both positions: Colorado’s Travis Hunter.

While it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play both wide receiver and cornerback full-time at the NFL level, it sounds like he wants to do. If he can do that and do it well, the Raiders would solve two needs at once.

However, it’s going to require trading up from the No. 6 pick. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell pitched a trade that would send the No. 6 pick, the No. 37 pick, 2026 fourth-round pick and tight end Michael Mayer to the Cleveland Browns for the No. 2 pick and a 2027 conditional fifth-round pick.

“The Browns undoubtedly want to add a star player with the No. 2 pick, but they need more cost-controlled talent across the board because of the aftereffects of the Watson trade,” Barnwell wrote in a March 31 column. “Moving down and adding extra picks makes sense, especially if they can add another 2026 selection. By dropping down four spots, they could still draft an impact player at No. 6, land another top-40 pick and get a buy-low candidate in Mayer, who would pair well with David Njoku.

“For the Raiders, this is their chance to add a transcendent player. Travis Hunter is probably not making it to No. 6, and new coach Pete Carroll — a legendary defensive backs coach — has been know to defy positional value if there’s a player he really loves in the secondary. (Remember, he once traded two first-round picks for Jamal Adams.) Hunter would be an immediate hit at cornerback, and I’m sure Carroll would have few qualms about putting Hunter at wide receiver as well. Las Vegas would also land a conditional pick that could turn into a fourth-rounder in 2027 if Mayer, who was drafted two regimes ago, racks up 600 receiving yards over the next two seasons in Cleveland.”

Does This Trade Make Sense for Raiders?

Moving up to the No. 2 pick without having to give up a future first-round pick would have to interest the Raiders. Mayer is rumored to be on the trade block anyway so that wouldn’t be a huge loss.

That said, teams usually trade up that high to take a quarterback and it’s unlikely the Raiders are targeting a quarterback. As Barnwell noted, it’s easy to see Carroll getting smitten with the idea of adding Hunter. The Raiders also have a creative coaching staff that should be able to get the best out of the hybrid star.

Could Raiders Trade Down?

A trade-up is certainly possible for the Raiders but a trade-down could also be on the table. Two of the players the team has been heavily linked to are Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty and Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan.

Neither player might be worth using a pick as high as No. 6 on. If the Raiders want either of them, they should consider trying to trade down at least a few spots so they can feel better about making the pick.

Austin Boyd has covered the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com since 2019. A Los Angeles native now based in Las Vegas, his featured work at Heavy includes interviews with NFL stars Darren Waller and Joe Montana, and a behind-the-scenes look at "The Shop." More about Austin Boyd

Read More
,

Las Vegas Raiders Players

David Agoha's headshot D. Agoha
Gottlieb Ayedze's headshot G. Ayedze
Alex Bachman's headshot A. Bachman
Jakorian Bennett's headshot J. Bennett
Jacob Bobenmoyer's headshot J. Bobenmoyer
Brock Bowers's headshot B. Bowers
Carter Bradley's headshot C. Bradley
Amari Burney's headshot A. Burney
Matthew Butler's headshot M. Butler
Adam Butler's headshot A. Butler
Alex Cappa's headshot A. Cappa
Daniel Carlson's headshot D. Carlson
Andre Carter's headshot A. Carter
Zach Carter's headshot Z. Carter
Jeremy Chinn's headshot J. Chinn
AJ Cole's headshot A. Cole
Chris Collier's headshot C. Collier
Maxx Crosby's headshot M. Crosby
M.J. Devonshire's headshot M. Devonshire
Tommy Eichenberg's headshot T. Eichenberg
Jeff Foreman's headshot J. Foreman
Leki Fotu's headshot L. Fotu
Amari Gainer's headshot A. Gainer
Delmar Glaze's headshot D. Glaze
Thomas Harper's headshot T. Harper
Darnay Holmes's headshot D. Holmes
Shedrick Jackson's headshot S. Jackson
Lonnie Johnson's headshot L. Johnson
Jack Jones's headshot J. Jones
Chandler Jones's headshot C. Jones
Kyu Kelly's headshot K. Kelly
Ramel Keyton's headshot R. Keyton
Malcolm Koonce's headshot M. Koonce
Dylan Laube's headshot D. Laube
Jonah Laulu's headshot J. Laulu
Tyler Manoa's headshot T. Manoa
Kana'i Mauga's headshot K. Mauga
Michael Mayer's headshot M. Mayer
Tyreik McAllister's headshot T. McAllister
Sincere McCormick's headshot S. McCormick
Jordan Meredith's headshot J. Meredith
Jakobi Meyers's headshot J. Meyers
Kolton Miller's headshot K. Miller
Jackson Mitchell's headshot J. Mitchell
Raheem Mostert's headshot R. Mostert
Thayer Munford's headshot T. Munford
Aidan O'Connell's headshot A. O'Connell
Ovie Oghoufo's headshot O. Oghoufo
Dylan Parham's headshot D. Parham
Kyle Philips's headshot K. Philips
Isaiah Pola-Mao's headshot I. Pola-Mao
Jackson Powers-Johnson's headshot J. Powers-Johnson
Will Putnam's headshot W. Putnam
Decamerion Richardson's headshot D. Richardson
Elandon Roberts's headshot E. Roberts
Justin Shorter's headshot J. Shorter
Brandon Smith's headshot B. Smith
Geno Smith's headshot G. Smith
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Charles Snowden's headshot C. Snowden
Isaiah Spiller's headshot I. Spiller
Eric Stokes's headshot E. Stokes
Trey Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Ian Thomas's headshot I. Thomas
Tre Tucker's headshot T. Tucker
Dalton Wagner's headshot D. Wagner
Sam Webb's headshot S. Webb
Devin White's headshot D. White
Zamir White's headshot Z. White
Kristian Wilkerson's headshot K. Wilkerson
Christian Wilkins's headshot C. Wilkins
Tyree Wilson's headshot T. Wilson

Comments

Wild Trade Proposal Has Raiders Flip Michael Mayer in Package for Hybrid Star

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x