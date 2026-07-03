Raiders Listed as Top Landing Spot for ‘Big-Play’ CB Ahead of Training Camp

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to have a new-look defense under first-year DC Rob Leonard, and a major emphasis lies in the secondary.

The Raiders have two incumbent starters expected to take on key roles at corner (Darien Porter, Eric Stokes) and a fourth-round rookie in Jermod McCoy who, if healthy, will be a difference-maker.

“In the few times McCoy practiced during OTAs, they saw a glimpse of the skill set that made many across the league view the former Tennessee star as a potential first-round pick,” ESPN’s Ryan McFadden wrote. “However, concerns about the longevity of his right knee led him to fall to the fourth round of the 2026 draft, where the Raiders took him.”

Rather than risk throwing out McCoy and re-injuring his right knee, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes the Raiders could bring in former Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers corner Trevon Diggs, who, according to him, can be more than just a short-term option.

Raiders Listed as Top Landing Spot for CB Trevon Diggs

Here’s more on why Knox believes Diggs signing with the Raiders makes sense for both sides.

“…Diggs has flashed big-play ability in the past and doesn’t turn 28 until September. He’s worth a flier to a team in the early stages of a rebuild like the Las Vegas Raiders.

If he can stay healthy and play with more consistency, Diggs could boost the impact potential of a defense that recorded just eight interceptions last season. Diggs is also young enough that, if he can rebound on a short-term prove-it deal, he could become a long-term contributor for Las Vegas.”

Diggs, a two-time Pro Bowler and 2021 First Team All-Pro, has been overlooked due to the season-ending ACL injury he sustained during the 2023 season. Not trying to sugarcoat this, but Diggs hasn’t been the same since his All-Pro season back in 2021.

Personally, the Raiders sign Diggs for two reasons:

He agrees to sign a veteran minimum contract ($1.3 million) The Raiders aren’t comfortable with McCoy’s progress, or the team sustains an injury in the corner department during training camp

Other than that, it’s hard to see general manager John Spytek going out and signing Diggs for more money than the vet minimum.

All Eyes Turn to Jermod McCoy During Training Camp

For now, the attention is on Jermod McCoy.

“He jumps out when he does individual [drills] with how explosive he is, and you see the talent,” Leonard said.

“He’s done a great job,” head coach Klint Kubiak added. “We’re asking him to spend a lot of time with [Guerrero] just to get him ready, so that when we put him out there come training camp, we have 100% confidence in him. [We are] really excited about seeing him practice come training camp.”

McCoy, as previously mentioned, was limited during OTAs. According to Kubiak, that’s expected to change during training camp, with the rookie slated to get plenty of reps.

However, the Raiders shouldn’t rush anything with McCoy, and if necessary, someone like Trevon Diggs could be a short-term option who hopefully becomes a long-term piece of the Raiders’ defense.