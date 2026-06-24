Raiders Insiders Are Increasingly Bullish on This Versatile Rookie Securing a Starting Job

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes was the only consistent player last year, and general manager John Spytek believed the unit needed to be upgraded. When Las Vegas drafted the former Arizona standout with the No. 38 pick in the second round, they believed he would become an instant contributor. Stokes brought a strong production profile to Nevada (206 tackles, 35 passes defensed, and seven career interceptions). More importantly, his composure in interviews buttressed his sound on-field play. Michael Canelo of the Raiders on SI set the scene.

The one rookie that many have been talking about for the Raiders’ defense has been second-round selection safety Treydan Stukes. Stukes had a great college career, and coming into the draft, many had him as a top defensive player. The Raiders took advantage of other teams’ passing on him, and he has come into this team and shown, so far, that he wants to be a starter. A lot still has to be shown in training camp, but it will not be a surprise if he takes the field as a rookie.”

The interception by Arizona Treydan Stukes against ASU was incredible what a play! pic.twitter.com/2Uge6fkElV — The cfb lliason (@realfbllliason) November 29, 2025

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Rookie Earned Praise from Team Before He Laced Up Cleats

Stukes, as most draft prospects do, must undergo interviews with Raiders scouts. Brandon Yeargan, the team’s director of college scouting, offered the highest compliment.

“That was one of my favorite interviews of all time,” said Yeargan. “And I don’t say that to be hyperbolic. Treydan was extremely down-to-earth, comfortable in his own skin, and had this rare intelligence.”

While prospect interviews can be coached, genuine behavior cannot.

#Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan on former Arizona Wildcats teammate and potential Carolina target, DB Treydan Stukes: pic.twitter.com/ki2cSYxewW — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) April 21, 2026

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Familiar Athletic Traits With a Twist

For decades, the Raiders earned a reputation for drafting the fastest players, hoping they would learn the game of football at the professional level. From Carlos Francis to Johnnie Morant to dozens of other players drafted strictly for their foot speed. While Stukes does run a 4.33 40-yard dash, he brings more than that to the table. By his own admission, Stukes knows exactly what he must do.

“I’ll know that there’s guys that have been playing for a long time. There are guys that have significant experience at this level, and I will be a sponge to those types of people. I’m not going to pretend that I know anything more than anyone. I’ll be in everybody’s ear asking questions, trying to get as much knowledge about what it takes to succeed at this level from people that have done it and lived it and coaches that have seen it.”

Some rookies enter camp with the bravado-laden entitlement of believing a starting job is their destiny. However, Stukes approaches the matter with confidence.

“I think I will mesh really well. I’m an easy guy to get along with. I’m not a guy that does a lot of barking or anything. I’m just going to go about my process as I always have and earn the respect of the guys in the room.”

Numbers Do Not Lie

Last season’s statistics actually favor Stukes. No safety allowed opponents to complete less than 64.7% of passes targeting them. Moreover, despite Maxx Crosby rushing, teams still had time to pick apart the secondary. Can Stukes be the key to changing that?