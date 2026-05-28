The Las Vegas Raiders made it a point of emphasis this offseason to improve the offensive line after giving up a league-high 64 sacks in 2025, and the main investment came in the form of handing former Baltimore Ravens All-Pro center Tyler Linderbaum a historic three-year, $81 million contract.

“We’re going to put a lot on the center,” Raiders general manager John Spytek said. “At a position where some teams don’t have as much value or want to put as much of a premium on it, that’s not us. We value the position a lot, and he fits us perfectly from that standpoint. And so we were gonna make our best offer.”

That’s not the only good news for Linderbaum, as he recently tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Rachel Tandy on May 9th.

Raiders $81M Star Tyler Linderbaum Announces Major Personal News

The Linderbaums shared photos on May 27th with the caption “05.09.26 || The best day of our lives.”

A huge congratulations to them, and the perfect offseason rolls on for Tyler.

“Yeah, I think going through the process, just trying to find a team that’s suitable to my skill sets,” Linderbaum said during his introductory press conference on choosing to sign with the Raiders. “Coach [Klint] Kubiak – I’m excited with what he’s going to build here, something that I think will fit my play, and obviously, just the whole organization in itself I think is headed in the right direction, and something that I want to be a part of and build this program into a championship-level team.”

“We’re trying to bring winners to the Raiders so that we can be on that level and go win playoff games,” head coach Klint Kubiak said. “…[Linderbaum] plays the game the right way, and he’s going to be a role model that we want all players to emulate.”

More Comments From Linderbaum

Tyler Linderbaum also talked about the process he’ll go through building chemistry with No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza.

“Yeah, it’s going to take work,” he explained. “Obviously, day one, it’s going to take everybody being on the same page, communication, laying the foundation of what needs to be done, the direction that we want to head, and ultimately, it takes the guys in the locker room to decide how good we want to be.”

Linderbaum was also asked during his introductory press conference about his thoughts on creating a strong run game for Ashton Jeanty.

“Yeah, super excited. I think as an offensive lineman, that’s got to be your bread and butter, being able to run the football. It helps set up different things for success. And the O-line play, it’s a mindset; it’s having the right attitude of determination of what we’re trying to do to the defense, and it takes all five guys being on the same page. So, super excited to get with the guys in the building and kind of work towards our goals.”

The Raiders are set to host the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, with Linderbaum as the main free-agent acquisition to keep an eye on.