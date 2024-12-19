Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands Raiders $90 Million Record-Breaking WR

The Las Vegas Raiders offense has been among the worst in the NFL this season. They are only averaging 17.5 points a game, which is 29th.

The biggest reason for that has been inconsistent quarterback play as the Raiders have cycled through three different starters this season. Las Vegas holds the No. 1 pick right now, per Tankathon, which they’ll likely use on a quarterback. Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders has been heavily linked to the team and could be the No. 1 pick.

However, the Raiders have limited wide receiver talent right now. Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team pitched that if the team drafts Sanders, they should trade a third and a fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

“Sanders has thrived at the college level with the deep ball,” Brooke wrote in a Dec. 18 column. “According to Pro Football Focus, he has thrown 13 touchdowns with zero interceptions for a 133.0 passer rating when throwing 20-plus yards downfield this season. Hill hasn’t had the opportunity to be nearly as consistent as a deep threat this season, with the Dolphins scheme focused on getting the ball out as fast as possible.

“That Sanders-Hill connection could give the Raiders offense some much-needed juice. The Raiders have an extra third-round pick from the Adams trade, so they could afford to give up one of their third-round picks with an extra Day 3 selection on top of it to acquire a star receiver for their likely first-round quarterback.”

Is Tyreek Hill Looking to Be Traded?

Hill is one of the best players in the NFL. He is the only player in NFL history to have a receiving, rushing, kickoff return, punt return, and fumble recovery touchdown. He also led the NFL with 1,799 receiving yards.

He’s very much embraced the Dolphins but things could be starting to sour in Miami. Hill recently posted “It’s time for me to go coach” on X, which many took as him saying he wants to leave Miami.

The Dolphins are having a rough year and Hill recently turned 30. He may want to go play somewhere he has a better chance to win.

Would Hill Want to Go to Raiders?

The idea of the Raiders trading for Hill doesn’t make much sense right now. They just traded away an expensive aging wide receiver in Davante Adams so why would they want to add another one?

That said, if Sanders is the quarterback, he’s going to need wide receiver help. Jakobi Meyers is excellent in the middle of the field and having Hill stretching the field would lead to a lot of big players.

But it’s hard to imagine he’d have a ton of interest in the Raiders. The team hasn’t won a playoff game since 2002 and is tied for the worst record in the NFL. Adding players like Sanders and Hill could supercharge a turnaround but that’s far from a guarantee. At his age, Hill likely would rather play for a team like the Los Angeles Chargers or even go back to the Kansas City Chiefs. If he doesn’t care about winning, he may as well stay in Miami.