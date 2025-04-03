Proposed Trade Has Raiders Deal Tre Tucker in Package for $90 Million Star

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a relatively quiet offseason over the last month. Things got off to a hot start with the hiring of head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek and then the blockbuster trade for quarterback Geno Smith but things have gone cold.

Las Vegas may be waiting to see how the draft plays out before making a big move but there are some notable names who might be available. Trade speculation surrounding Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been loud for months.

He recently reignited the rumors with some social media activity. The Raiders have a huge need at wide receiver and this led to Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report pitching a deal that would send a 2025 third-round pick, a 2026 third-round pick and wide receiver Tre Tucker to Miami for Hill and two fifth-round picks.

“Last season, tight end Brock Bowers racked up all-time rookie receiving numbers. Jakobi Meyers registered career highs in catches (87) and receiving yards (1,027) as the team’s No. 1 wideout following Davante Adams’ trade request and departure,” Moton wrote in an April 3 column. “However, Bowers and Meyers averaged less than 12 yards per catch. Tucker has the speed to make chunk plays through the air, but he’s been the No. 3 option over the last two years.

“The Raiders can bring in Hill as an upgrade over Tucker to field a more explosive offense with Smith’s ability to sling the ball accurately downfield. Because head coach Mike McDaniel emphasizes offensive speed, he may want Tucker in a deal.”

Does Tyreek Hill Make Sense for Raiders?

Hill had a down year in 2024 but the Dolphins had starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa miss much of the season with injury. For his work in 2023, he was voted by his peers as the best player in the NFL.

He’s getting a bit older at 31 but Hill is durable. He hasn’t missed more than one game in a season since 2020. If the Raiders are hoping to make a run in the next two to three years, Hill could make some sense. Smith has a big arm and would be a great fit with Hill’s downfield ability.

Carroll only got a three-year contract with the Raiders so it’s likely that he’s hoping to turn the team around quickly. Adding a piece like Hill would help achieve that.

Will Dolphins Trade Hill?

It would be difficult for the Dolphins to let Hill walk. He’s a big part of what they do on offense. Tucker is another speedster so getting him in a trade with the Raiders would help soften the blow.

However, he’s not even close to the same level of wide receiver as Hill. The problem facing Miami is that they may not have a choice. If Hill wants out, it may be better just to let him go.

At this stage in his career, they aren’t likely to get more than a third-round pick and change. The deal that Moton is pitching is logical for both sides but time will tell if the Raiders are even interested.