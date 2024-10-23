The 10 Longest NFL Punt Returns of All Time

While the early days of NFL football treated punt returns as just another aspect of the game, over time, the return game became a crucial part of special teams strategy.

Punt returners in the modern era have become even more specialized, and the advent of advanced analytics has allowed teams to better understand and utilize the field position benefits of a strong return game. Coaches now game-plan to either exploit a weak punt coverage unit or to prevent an explosive returner from gaining significant yards.

The following list highlights some of the most incredible special teams moments in NFL history via the punt return, with each return showing a combination of speed, skill and timing.

Here are the top 10 longest punt returns in NFL history, counted down from 10 to 1, with stats and records from Pro Football Reference:

10. Jakeem Grant, Chicago Bears – 97 yards (2021)

This 97-yard return from former Chicago Bears wide receiver Jakeem Grant happened during a game against the rival Green Bay Packers on December 12, 2021, at Lambeau Field. Grant fielded the punt deep near his own end zone before zagging trough multiple defenders and heading to the sidelines. It was a footrace after that, and Grant won. It became the longest punt return for a touchdown in Bears history. Additionally, this was the longest punt return in the NFL for the 2021 season.

9. . Bryan McCann, Dallas Cowboys – 97 yards (2010)

On November 21, 2010, Bryan McCann, a rookie defensive back for the Dallas Cowboys, made an electrifying 97-yard punt return against the Detroit Lions. This play occurred in the third quarter when the Lions’ punter, Nick Harris, sent the ball bouncing toward the Cowboys’ end zone. McCann made a heads-up play by grabbing the punt after it was batted back into play by the Lions’ special teams unit, then sprinted 97 yards for a touchdown. It remains one of the highlights of McCann’s four-year career.

8. Dennis Morgan, Dallas Cowboys – 98 yards (1974)

Dennis Morgan made NFL history on October 13, 1974, when he returned a punt 98 yards for a touchdown while playing for the Cowboys in a game against the then-St. Louis Cardinals. This feat tied the NFL record for the longest punt return at the time and remains the longest in Cowboys franchise history. Morgan fielded the punt on a bounce and squeaked through the defense before beating the punter and hitting the end zone. The return occurred in the first quarter and helped open the scoring for the Cowboys in a tightly contested game, which they ultimately lost 31-28.

7. Charlie West, Minnesota Vikings – 98 yards (1968)

On November 3, 1968, Charlie West of the Minnesota Vikings made NFL history by returning a punt for 98 yards for a touchdown against Washington. This remarkable play helped the Vikings secure a 27-14 victory. West’s return remains one of the longest in NFL history and was the standout moment of his rookie season. He would go on to have a notable career as a defensive back and return specialist, playing for multiple teams from 1968 to 1979.

6. Damaris Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles – 98 yards (2012)

Damaris Johnson’s 98-yard punt return occurred on December 2, 2012, during a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cowboys. It set an Eagles franchise record for the longest punt return touchdown in the team’s history, and it was very dramatic to boot. Trailing 38-27, Johnson fielded the punt at his own 2-yard line. He split two defenders, cut across the field, showcasing his speed and agility, before he sprinted down the sideline to score a touchdown. Although the Eagles still lost the game 38-33, Johnson’s return was a highlight.

5. Terance Mathis, New York Jets – 98 yards (1990)

Terance Mathis of the New York Jets made one of the most memorable punt returns in NFL history on October 14, 1990. During a game against the Cowboys, Mathis returned a punt for 98 yards, marking the longest punt return in Jets history at the time. The play ended in a touchdown, contributing to the Jets’ 24-17 victory. Mathis’ punt return was notable not only for its length but for its impact on the game, as it helped the Jets take a lead they would not relinquish.

4. Tavon Austin, St. Louis Rams – 98 yards (2013)

On November 10, 2013, former St. Louis Rams wideout Tavon Austin had himself a game against the Indianapolis Colts. Known for his elusiveness and agility, Austin fielded the ball on his own 2-yard line and immediately weaved through defenders, using his remarkable athleticism and acceleration to break free and score the touchdown. This punt return was part of a historic game for Austin, as he scored three touchdowns that day, including two long receiving touchdowns of 81 and 57 yards.

3. Patrick Peterson, Arizona Cardinals – 99 yards (2011)

On October 30, 2011, former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson delivered one of the most memorable moments of his career by returning a punt 99 yards for a touchdown in overtime against the Rams, giving the Cardinals a 19-13 victory. Peterson caught the punt deep inside his own territory, then made his way through a score of Rams’ defenders, displaying nimbleness, speed, and a wicked spin move in the process. Peterson’s gallop was the longest overtime punt return touchdown in NFL history and is still tied for the second-longest punt return in NFL history.

2. Dwayne Harris, Las Vegas Raiders – 99 yards (2018)

Dwayne Harris’s 99-yard punt return touchdown took place on December 30, 2018, in a game between the Raiders and the Denver Broncos. Harris took it to the house in the first quarter, and it gave the Raiders a strong lead they never relinquished. It didn’t look promising at first. Harris initially fielded the punt at the 1-yard line — a risky decision, as he picked it up with defenders right next to him — but he managed to find an open lane and dashed the entire length of the field for the score. Harris’ return was particularly impressive because it happened in the final game the Raiders played in Oakland before moving to Las Vegas.

1. Robert Bailey, Los Angeles Rams – 103 yards (1994)

Robert Bailey’s 103-yard punt return on October 23, 1994, remains the longest in NFL history. Playing for the Los Angeles Rams in a game against the New Orleans Saints, Bailey’s return was not a typical play. After the punt from the Saints landed deep in the Rams’ end zone, most players on both teams assumed the ball was headed out of bounds and that the play would be a touchback. Even the commentators were confused. However, the ball remained in play, and Bailey, realizing this, picked it up and ran the full length of the field, returning it 103 yards for a score. It remains one of the most unique plays in NFL history.

