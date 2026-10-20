Analyst Predicts Seldom Used $13 Million Chargers Star Lands on Aspiring Contender

The winless Los Angeles Chargers are imploding at the seams. Now there’s the belief internal changes must be made involving coach Jim Harbaugh. And that includes the team moving on from past stars following the Sunday 22-6 defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs.

One past $13 million star came to mind by one analyst.

Heavy on Lions writer Owen Crisafulli presented an idea involving the now seldom used cornerback Donte Jackson. One that sees Jackson earn a fresher start with an aspiring Super Bowl contender in the NFC.

Trade Proposal for Donte Jackson, Chargers

Crisafulli suggests the Bolts and Detroit Lions should work out a deal. He’s proposing the veteran landing in the Motor City, with a 2027 fifth round pick sweetening the deal.

“For as good as Detroit’s offense is, its defense may be just as bad. The pass rush has virtually nothing going for it besides Aidan Hutchinson, and the secondary is one of the most patchwork units in the league,” Crisafulli wrote. “Getting safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph back from injury will help, but the cornerback position is still an issue.”

Detroit and coach Dan Campbell has needed to rely on older veterans like DJ Reed to carry the cornerback room. Of course the roster became realtered following the off-the-field issues plaguing star CB Terrion Arnold. The Lions sit in last in the NFC North, but with a 3-2 record. The Lions have created a win-now roster with Campbell at the forefront.

How Donte Jackson can Fix Lions

But only if Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz and Harbaugh both intervene.

Detroit gains a savvy veteran who’s played in multiple games.

“Jackson isn’t necessarily a lockdown corner, but he’s a proven starter with loads of experience, and he would immediately come in and be Detroit’s best cornerback,” Crisafulli said.

Here’s another reason why Jackson and the Lions should rise as a pairing.

“Since he’s in the final year of his current contract, the Chargers have a real incentive to move Jackson before he potentially leaves for nothing in free agency, which is why a fifth-round pick could be all it takes to get the job done,” the analyst added.

Is Defense the Major Need for Chargers, Though?

The Bolts have a litany of problems to address. It comes with the territory of owning the NFL’s worst record.

Yet the defense has kept the Bolts in a lot of games, even at Arrowhead Stadium during the 16-point defeat. Los Angeles ranks 17th in total defense through six games. The undefeated Chiefs got bottled to their lowest scoring output of 2026 against this unit.

Offense rises as the glaring issue, though. LAC looks disorganized and inept there, even after hiring Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator. McDaniel lured his high-powered Ferrari offense from the Miami Dolphins, with visions this would unleash quarterback Justin Herbert and reignite the ground game.

Both have hit a thud, though, with Herbert receiving the brunt of the criticism. So that’s why the defense is trying to carry the load for this winless bunch.

And now it appears a past fan favorite in Jackson is better off moving on from the team, even with his $13 million deal that runs through the 2026 season.