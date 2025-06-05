Analyst Sends Strong Message on Chargers’ Offensive Line Depth

The Chargers offensive line has been the subject of much discussion this offseason. Many writers and pundits, myself included, have stressed the need for LA to add depth in the middle of their offensive line. They’ve solidified the right side by signing Mekhi Becton. But, there is still a revolving door at center and left guard. One player who could step in to stop that revolving door could be former Arizona Cardinals guard Will Hernandez, according to Brandon Austin of Pro Football Network.

Can Will Hernandez Fix the Revolving Door at Center and Left Guard?

As I’ve written about several times this offseason, the Chargers’ tackle duo is as good as any in the league. However, the question marks have remained throughout the offseason, especially at the center and guard position. Last season, Zion Johnson played over 1,000 snaps exclusively at left guard last season, while Bradley Bozeman played over 1,000 snaps exclusively at center

Johnson is reportedly working to make the transition from left guard to center, while Bozeman worked at center during last week’s open OTA, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

“The test for Johnson will come when the pads are on in training camp and he will be forced to deal with contact and play speed more closely aligned with game action,” writes Popper.

Popper also reported earlier in May that both Johnson and Bozeman had been working at center, according to head coach Jim Harbaugh. The two had been alternating between center and left guard, starting with Bozeman at center and Johnson at left guard.

“We’ll see how long it goes in that order,” said Harbaugh, according to Popper. “Long ways from having to set a starting lineup.”

Zion Johnson’s Uncertain Future Impacts Chargers’ Guard Depth

Despite the Chargers’ lack of depth up front, LA elected not to pick up Zion Johnson’s fifth-year option. It will be interesting to see what happens during training camp and the preseason, given his lack of experience. He has not played center in the NFL and did not play center in college. In his article counting down the players most integral to LA’s success in 2025, Popper notes Johnson’s lack of experience. Johnson’s only experience at the position came “in the Senior Bowl during the 2022 pre-draft process.”

There are few position groups where consistency matters more than offensive line. So, the Chargers’ battle for center could dramatically alter the course of the franchise. “The range of outcomes here are pretty wide,” writes Popper.

“He could move to center, play at a really high level and solve the Chargers’ hole at the position for a decade,” writes Popper. “He could fail in the move, stay at left guard and remain the functional yet frustratingly inconsistent player he has been so far in his NFL career. Those are two very different worlds and could mean very different things for how the Chargers offensive line comes together.”

Brandon Austin of Pro Football Network notes that 2025 will be a “make-or-break season” for Johnson. Austin emphasizes that the three-year pro “hasn’t established himself as a starter-level NFL lineman.” With uncertainly surrounding Johnson and Bozeman, Austin suggests that the Chargers should look to bring in Will Hernandez for depth.

Hernandez looked to be settling in well as the Cardinals’ right guard to start the 2024 season. But, he tore his ACL in Week 5, costing him the final 12 games of the year. The 7-year veteran will be turning 30 this season. But, if all goes according to plan with his rehab, he should be able to serve as a solid option.

Austin points out that the Chargers’ addition of Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton signals an increased focus on the ground. Hernandez earned a slightly-above-average run-blocking PFF grade (66.0) last year, but there was only a 5-game sample to go off.

“After adding Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton to their backfield, the Chargers appear poised to deploy a ground-and-pound rushing attack under Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman,” writes Austin. “Adding a player with experience would be wise, and he’d likely come at an affordable price.”