It took nine games, but the Los Angeles Chargers got their first win of the 2026 regular season on Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens. A 1-8 record is not much to celebrate, and an awkward moment in the locker room after the game between head coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterback Justin Herbert just gave the whole thing a very weird vibe.

In a video shared on social media which can be viewed here, Harbaugh congratulated the team for the win and then implored everyone to give each other a high five. The camera catches Harbaugh and Herbert exchanging a high five where the signal caller did not look all that enthused as he lightly exchanged a high five with his head coach.

Some on social media saw the moment as evidence that Herbert doesn’t like Harbaugh or that he doesn’t have a good attitude. Others defended Herbert, asking whether he should have been doing back flips for their first win of the season. It’s probably just a moment that got blown way out of proportion but when a team has had as terrible a season as the Chargers, every single little moment is going to be scrutinized whether it is fair or not.

To give Herbert the benefit of the doubt, it has been a brutal season. He probably doesn’t want to be celebrating too hard when his team is just having a completely embarrassing year. Plus, Herbert has always been fairly mild-mannered and reserved. Mina Kimes wrote a whole profile about Herbert years ago for ESPN which delved into how he is an introvert and just simply isn’t the big personality that many people expect an NFL quarterback to be.

Herbert and Harbaugh really do not mix on paper

That is what makes the Herbert-Harbaugh pairing so interesting on paper. Harbaugh is loud, bombastic, and prone to outbursts. Herbert is serene, cool, and supremely understated. It wouldn’t seem like the two would work together well but sometimes opposites attract in relationships.

The last two seasons the two seemed to work together quite well as the team went 11-6 and made the playoffs each season. Maybe the addition of offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is what threw things off a bit but Herbert has remained steadfast in his support of his offensive playcaller.

Maybe the moment in the locker room is evidence of Herbert showing his displeasure with his head coach, or maybe it’s just how Herbert is. He and Harbaugh are completely different personality-wise so most likely it is just a case of two very different people sharing a bit of an awkward moment which wouldn’t even be blinked at if the team was 8-1 rather than 1-8.