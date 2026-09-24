Can the Chargers Make the Playoffs? Analyst Reveals Verdict After 0-2 Start

The Los Angeles Chargers are in the midst of a nightmare. Jim Harbaugh’s team is currently 0-2 and now facing a gauntlet of a schedule the rest of the way.

The team has managed 28 total points through two games and looks like one of the worst teams in football. Justin Herbert ranks 31st in QBR and does not seem to be clicking with new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

This may have fans already wondering if the 2026 season is lost before we even hit October. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell ranked all eight of the NFL’s 0-2 teams and analyzed each team’s playoff chances. He did not express much optimism for the Chargers.

ESPN Analyst Reveals Verdict on Chargers’ Playoff Chances

Barnwell ranked the Chargers fourth out of the eight 0-2 teams and described the team’s start as a “disaster.” He also noted ESPN is giving the team a 7.2% chance to reach the postseason.

“Disaster,” Barnwell wrote. “There’s no other way to characterize what we’ve seen from the Chargers. They look disjointed, careless, poorly coached and sloppy on both sides of the ball.”

He also brought up what Chargers fans can’t stop thinking about: The upcoming schedule. The team is heading to Buffalo this Sunday, followed by a road game in Seattle the following week. The Chargers return home in Week 5 for a showdown with the Denver Broncos before a Week 6 road game in Kansas City. That all comes before a Week 7 bye where the Chargers could be looking at a 1-5 or 0-6 record.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw a better version of the Chargers in the weeks to come, if only because there’s too much talent and too many experienced people in the room to not find some sense of competency,” Barnwell added, sharing a bit of optimism.

However, he followed it up by saying it’s hard to see this team playing consistently well given the ugly 0-2 start against the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders, respectively.

LA Already Facing a Must-Win in Week 3

It’s hard to imagine the Chargers, or any team, making a playoff run following an 0-3 start. That means Sunday’s game against the Bills is already a “must-win” matchup for Harbaugh’s team.

The Bills are already 2-0 and are coming off extended rest following a Thursday night victory over the Detroit Lions. Buffalo scored 41 in that game after dropping 36 points on Houston in Week 1.

Another loss could mean the Chargers are already thinking about 2027. Harbaugh could be on the hot seat, and so could McDaniel. This would make the nightmare start even worse, so Chargers fans are hoping the first two weeks were simply an aberration.