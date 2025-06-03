Chargers Named Best Landing Spot for Tight End on Trading Block

NFL insider Jordan Schultz revealed teams have asked about the availability of tight end Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts.

USA Today’s Jacob Camenker named the Los Angeles Chargers as one of five teams that would be a great fit for Pitts.

“Justin Herbert loves throwing to his tight ends, as 23% of the Chargers’ 491 total targets last season went to players at the position,” Camenker wrote for USA Today. “The Chargers have a couple of solid, veteran tight ends on the roster in Will Dissly and Tyler Conklin, but they could use a higher-ceiling player like Pitts to add upside to the room.”

If Pitts were to be traded to the Chargers, the Bolts would receive a former Pro Bowl tight end who logged 602 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns. Pitts was a Pro-Bowler in his rookie season in the NFL.

Pro Football Focus gave Pitts a 63.9 receiving grade for the 2024-25 season, ranking 29th of 37 qualifying tight ends.

Schultz said that the Falcons would prefer to keep the tight end, but for serious negotiations, it would at least take a Day 2 pick.

The Chargers currently own a second and third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Loaded Tight End Room

The Chargers already have Will Dissly and Tyler Conklin on their depth chart currently.

Dissly is in his second year of a three-year, $14 million contract. Conklin joined the Bolts on a one-year deal earlier this offseason.

Dissly had 481 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns, while Conklin had 449 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns with the New York Jets last season.

Kyle Pitts is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is up for extension. According to Over The Cap, the Chargers currently have almost $27 million in cap space to extend Pitts if a trade were to happen.

Kyle Pitts Dealing with Injury

Pitts wasn’t available for OTAs last week due to a lingering injury he has been dealing with.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris told the media that the tight end has been dealing with an injury and will keep a close eye on him at a June 2nd press conference.

“Extremely cautious with Kyle right now and what he’s got going on,” Morris said. “You won’t see him [on the practice field]. He’s been here. He’s done such a great job of all the stuff we’ve asked of him. He’s been in every single meeting. He’s been in every single thing we’ve done other than the [practice] field.”

“He’s been absolutely outstanding to be around in all…but we’re going to be extremely cautious [with] him.”

While the severity of the injury is currently undisclosed, it may lower the trade value of the tight end.