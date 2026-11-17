At long last, the 2026 Los Angeles Chargers finally won a game on Monday night by defeating the Baltimore Ravens 23-20. While the victory at least ensures the Chargers will not go 0-17, it also means they no longer hold possession of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL draft. That honor now belongs to the Tennessee Titans as Dane Brugler of The Athletic noted on social media after the game.

How should the Chargers feel about all of this? While winning a game has to feel good for a group that fairly inexplicably began the season 0-8 when many assumed that they would be a pretty decent team this season, for the long-term interests of the franchise Monday night’s victory may actually be a negative.

A season like 2026 may often force an NFL team to reevaluate things and rebuild, but the Chargers certainly aren’t operating like a team looking to tear it all down. The one trade they tried to make at the trade deadline fell through and the fact that head coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterback Justin Herbert are both owed so much money makes it fairly difficult to push the reset button.

That’s why the Chargers probably aren’t going to be tanking the rest of the season even if that’s what a lot of other teams like the Titans, Miami Dolphins, and Indianapolis Colts will probably be doing the rest of the campaign. Should the Chargers want that No. 1 pick, though?

Who Chargers could take with No. 1 pick in 2027 NFL Draft

Right now, Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN has Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith as the best player available on his board. For an anemic Chargers offense that has looked totally inept for much of the season, adding an exciting young receiver may be exactly what they need to try to get things back on track.

However, the Chargers may not need the No. 1 pick to get him. Other bad teams like the Titans, Dolphins, and Colts may very well decide to use their high draft pick on a quarterback since the situation at signal caller for all of those teams is quite unsettled. That could mean Smith will end up falling to the Chargers at No. 5 or No. 6 overall depending on how things shake out.

There is still a long way to go this season though and the Chargers still might end up being the No. 1 overall pick. They may not have to actively tank to get a player who can really help them next season, though.