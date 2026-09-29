Chargers Star’s Social Media Message Turns Heads Amid 0-3 Start

The Los Angeles Chargers find themselves doing some soul searching. Starting 0-3 was never on their minds, nor on the brain of fans and analysts who were high on this team. Yet one Chargers star under head coach Jim Harbaugh turned heads with a social media message following the loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Oddly enough, this post never surfaced on X, formerly Twitter. Nor did it come across anyone’s news feed via Instagram. It didn’t even show up on Facebook.

Chargers star safety Kendall Williamson spoke out about the slow start. By posting on LinkedIn of all places.

What Kendall Williamson Posted Online

So Williamson rises as the second known NFL talent to use the website known for finding jobs. Or simply making professional connections. Las Vegas Raiders quarterback and Indiana Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza famously uses LinkedIn, including making commercials for the company.

Except Williamson never shared an “open for work” banner on his profile photo. He didn’t announce he’s seeking a job change either.

Instead, the veteran defender shared this lengthy post that certainly grabbed the attention of LinkedIn users on Tuesday.

“When you’re down, the only way left is up,” Williamson begins in his post. “[Starting] 0–3 isn’t where we expected to be, there’s no hiding from that. The easy thing to do is get discouraged.”

But Williamson added: “The harder thing is to keep showing up, keep believing in each other, and keep putting in the work when the results haven’t shown up yet. That’s what this game of football teaches us.”

Kendall Williamson Adds ‘Good’ Part About Slow Start

The Chargers defender continued on with his rare social media post, highlighting the “good” part.

“The good thing about the NFL season is we play 17 games. We all get tested, but it’s how you respond that defines you,” he continued. “As a group we know the standard, we know what we’re capable of, and we’ll keep working until we get it right.”

He concluded his message with this note.

“I felt motivated waking up this morning. So to anyone going through a tough season in life, remember this: setbacks don’t have the final word unless you let them.”

Williamson certainly will aim to fire up fans with that post. Or even gain new followers or invite connections with that. For those aiming to find him, he’s got “NFL athlete for the Los Angeles Chargers” and “Stanford Mechanical Engineering Graduate” on his biography. Plus has a photo of himself wearing No. 40 in the Navy blue Chargers outfit as his profile banner photo.

Williamson only has delivered one solo tackle this season. He’s played in all three games and has collected 18 tackles with 11 solo stops through his three seasons with the Bolts. Perhaps his next LinkedIn post will involve either falling to 0-4 or snapping out of the current LAC slide.