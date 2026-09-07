Chargers’ Ladd McConkey Gets Bold Prediction Before Season Opener

The Los Angeles Chargers offense will look different in the 2026 season with the addition of Mike McDaniel to Jim Harbaugh’s coaching staff.

McDaniel replaces Greg Roman, whose playcalling allowed the Bolts to score three and 12 points in the two playoff games in LA.

Justin Herbert will have one of the top offensive minds as his play caller, which could elevate the quarterback to new heights in 2026. Outside of improving the QB’s game, the new Los Angeles OC will have a positive impact on the rest of the offense.

One NFL analyst makes a bold prediction for Ladd McConkey, who enters his third season.

Ladd McConkey Predicted to Lead League

Ladd McConkey has been one of the best weapons for the Los Angeles Chargers offense since being drafted by the organization back in 2024.

The wide receiver logged 1149 yards and seven touchdowns on 82 receptions in his rookie season, while recording 789 yards and six touchdowns on 66 catches in 2025. While a slight regression, McConkey has shown he is a threat in the pass game.

Analyst Mike Band of the NFL website predicts that under Mike McDaniel, the wide receiver will have the triple crown in the 2026 season.

“Mike McDaniel’s ability to scheme downfield separation should help maximize McConkey’s speed and three-level versatility,” Band wrote. “An ascending Justin Herbert and a schedule that will push the Chargers into pass-heavy game scripts could give McConkey the volume needed to lead the NFL in receptions, yards and touchdowns, especially with Keenan Allen’s 81 receptions from a season ago up for grabs.”

McConkey led the Chargers in receiving yards in the 2024 and 2025 seasons and was second in touchdowns. While going from the best on a team to the league is a big jump, the pair could see it happen.

Keenan Allen is no longer on the team, as he has signed with the Indianapolis Colts, which allows the wide receiver to get more targets next season.

Barring any setbacks, Ladd McConkey could have a strong chance to win the triple crown.

McConkey Has High Praise for McDaniel System

The Los Angeles Chargers are looking to make it past the AFC wildcard for the first time since bringing in Jim Harbaugh to lead the team and Mike McDaniel could be the answer.

After scoring just three and 12 points in the last two playoff games, McDaniel could propel the offense to score more.

Ladd McConkey spoke to the media and revealed that he is excited to play under the new system.

“Just watching practice, watching the scheme I’m like, ‘I can’t wait to get out there.’ Hit some of those motions and some of those shifts,” McConkey said, via the Chargers. “I feel like I’ve had to switch my mindset of I can’t be out there getting the physical reps but what can I do mentally to make up that gap… Whether that’s watching film after practice and I’m trying to learn this new offense like everybody else.”