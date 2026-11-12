Chargers LB Daiyan Henley Reacts After Broncos Nix Trade Overnight

The Denver Broncos decided not to go through with the Daiyan Henley trade late Wednesday night, leaving the Los Angeles Chargers stuck in one of the most awkward spots in the league. After already saying goodbye to their starting linebacker and deleting the post, LA had to take him right back with a welcome-back post.

Henley was more confused than the Chargers fans, and he wasted no time sharing that on social media.

Daiyan Henley Reacts With Confused GIF

“Henley, shortly after news broke that the trade would not go through, posted a GIF on his X account depicting a man with a confused expression,” The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider reported.

Neither team gave an official explanation for why the deal fell apart, though both franchises noted Tuesday that the trade was pending a physical. Both teams announced Tuesday before the 4 p.m. ET deadline that the deal was contingent on Henley passing a physical.

Henley traveled to Denver on Wednesday to take his exam at the Broncos’ facility.

As Kosmider noted, if Denver officially designated him as a failed physical, that designation will appear on Thursday’s NFL transaction wire.

Multiple sources confirmed that Henley failing the exam was a reason behind the trade not falling through.

NBC Sports’ Mike Florio also added to the report, saying Henley failed the physical.

Multiple Reports Believe Daiyan Henley Failed the Physical Exams

“Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Henley did indeed fail the physical in Denver,” Florio wrote.

“It was, we’re told, a knee issue. Although Henley appeared on the Week 9 injury report with a shoulder problem, he was listed with a knee injury in Week 6,” Florio wrote. “Every trade hinges on the passing of a physical. The player rarely fails it. Still, when he does, the trade doesn’t happen. The problem with eleventh-hour deadline deals that fall through is that the team that thought it was acquiring a new player now can’t pivot elsewhere.”

Then Florio also explored the possibility of the Broncos getting cold feet after committing two late-round picks, citing the classic failed Maxx Crosby trade.

“Of course, there’s always the possibility that the Broncos got cold feet after committing a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick to the transaction. As everyone learned with the failed Maxx Crosby trade from the Raiders to the Ravens, the standards can shift from team to team.”