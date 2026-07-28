Chargers Named Landing Spot for Two-Time Pro Bowler Following Trade Request

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to commence the 2026 training camp in just 24 hours, giving the team their first full look under new coordinators Mike McDaniel and Chris O’Leary.

With still some time before the first official training session, the Bolts could still add some help to the roster.

One of the league’s best defensive interiors recently requested to be trade ahead of the 2026 season, with one NFL writer naming the Chargers as a possible landing spot.

Chargers Named Landing Spot for Defensive Lineman

New defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary will need all the help in his first season as defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers, replacing Jesse Minter. Under Minter, the Chargers had the 9th-best scoring defense in the league allowing an average of 20 points per game.

Needing some assistance in his first season as a professional defensive playcaller (having previously called the plays in college), adding Pro Bowl experienc will help the new DC.

NFL website senior write Kevin Patra names LA as a landing spot for defensive interior Vita Vea ahead of the 2026 season.

“Going from Florida to California would come with a hefty tax bill for Vea, but if he wants to get to the West Coast, the Chargers could be an ideal fit,” Patra wrote. “L.A. doesn’t have a glaring need, but trading for a player like Vea would take them from excellent to elite. The Chargers did add Dalvin Tomlinson this offseason, but Vea is of a different caliber.”

“The acquisition would solidify a run defense that can get shaky. Putting a pocket pusher inside would make the pass rush trio of Tuli Tuipulotu, Khalil Mack and rookie Akheem Mesidor even more deadly. While the front office is surely budgeting for future expenditures, L.A. does have the cap space to make a play for Vea. I’m salivating at the idea of the Chargers adding a Vea cherry to the top of their defensive sundae.”

Vea recently requested to be traded from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after spending 8 seasons with the franchise.

Pro Football Focus gave Vea an overall grade of 72.8 and a rush defense grade of 77 (the 12th-highest out of 124 qualifying).

Vita Vea had 21 run stuffs in what appears to be in his final season with the Buccaneers. If the Chargers were land him in a trade, it would give the team among the best defensive lines in the league.

Bolts Defensive Interior Room with Vita Vea

As Kevin Patra noted above, the Chargers signed Dalvin Tomlinson in the offseason to a one-year deal. Alongside that, the Bolts also agreed to a three-year contract extension with defensive interior Teair Tart.

Adding Vita Vea would give Los Angeles a solid rotational group, with Vea headlining the room against the run game.

Tart has noted that the team is “starving” for postseaston success. And if the team were to add Vea, who has some playoff success in his career, the Bolts could use his experience for the rest of the defensive interior room.

Though training camp is about to commence, Vita Vea will still have plenty of time to get comfortable with the Chargers playbook before the 2026 season.