Chargers Named Trade Target for Two-Time Pro Bowler

Mike McDaniel is preparing the Los Angeles Chargers‘ offense in his vision ahead of his first season with the team as their offensive coordinator.

The Bolts made additions all across the board to give LA a strong offense after a season that lacked depth at multiple positions. Tyler Biadasz at center. David Njoku at tight end. Keaton Mitchell at running back, among the more notable additions this offseason.

While the Chargers’ offense will perform better in 2026 compared to 2025, one NFL writer believes the team didn’t do much at the wide receiver position.

The same writer urges LA to trade for a two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver to strengthen the position group.

Chargers Urged to Trade for Second-Team All-Pro WR

The Los Angeles Chargers didn’t add a wide receiver through free agency, but did draft Brenen Thompson in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The speedster had the quickest 40-yard dash at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, and while a good addition for the team, he is not an immediate impact for the team.

Jake Beckamn of FanSided urges the Bolts to trade for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf to help with the wide receiver worries.

“The Chargers went into the offseason with one goal in mind: to make sure their offensive line doesn’t turn into pudding again. They did a really good job of that… but they didn’t really pay attention to anything else,” Beckman wrote. “One thing that’s been cursing Justin Herbert is a lack of a complete receiving corps.”

“If they want to make a real change, they need to get Herbert a dynamic X-receiver. Unfortunately for them, [Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver] A.J. Brown isn’t heading their way… But D.K. Metcalf?… If [the Steelers are] selling, D.K. Metcalf should be the first one to go. The guaranteed money on his contract runs out after 2026, so they’re not going to get hammered by a dead cap hit, and a playoff hopeful (the Chargers) would be willing to send a pretty valuable pick in the 2027 draft their way.”

If the Chargers were to make a move, it would give the team a strong WR duo in Metcalf and Ladd McConkey.

Metcalf hauled in 59 receptions for 850 yards and 6 touchdowns in the 2025 season, leading the Steelers’ receiving group in both categories.

With the incentive of Herbert throwing him the ball, DK Metcalf could have a strong season if he were traded to the Bolts.

Chargers Would Eat DK Metcalf’s Contract

The Los Angeles Chargers had one of the highest amounts of cap space available for the 2026 free agency, but spent considerably less; this could work for them in the long run.

If the Bolts were to trade for DK Metcalf, they would have to eat the remaining years of his $132 million contract, with the wide receiver set to have a cap hit $31 million cap hit in the 2026 season.

LA has around $45 million in cap space for this upcoming season and will have $79 million in the 2027 season.

With the finances not an issue and the draft picks in the 2027 draft, the Chargers could make a shocking move to snag DK Metcalf.