Chargers Get Positive Quentin Johnston Update After Injury Scare

The Los Angeles Chargers are holding a joint practice session with the San Francisco 49ers when wide receiver Quentin Johnston suffered an apparent injury after limping off the field while attempting to make a catch.

Johnston going down comes at a bad time as the Bolts are already without Tre Harris and, in the same joint session with the San Francisco 49ers, suffered two more injuries.

But with recent news just a few hours after the injury, Chargers fans can breathe a sigh of relief with the latest news about Quentin Johnston.

Quentin Johnston Injury Scare: No Worry

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Quentin Johnston may likely not be sidelined with the latest knock he suffered.

Chargers WR Quentin Johnston is not expected to miss much, if any, practice time. He is, in the words of a source, “totally fine.” https://t.co/p9KuY3w0s4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 18, 2026

“Chargers WR Quentin Johnston is not expected to miss much, if any, practice time. He is, in the words of a source, ‘totally fine.'”

This is a major positive for the Bolts as the team is already down one WR and cannot afford to lose another with Week 1 edging closer.

If Johnston were to miss at least one or two practices, that would ruin the chemistry the duo will need to form under the new offensive system under Mike McDaniel.

But with the recent news, it appears that should not be too much of an issue. If anything, Quentin Johnston could be lined up to miss the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers as a precaution in case his knock develops into something more serious.

“Just continue to come up here, go through the plays, go through the workouts and hope for the best at that point,” Johnston said when entering year four, via the Chargers.

“I’m not going to say I do it differently, but some of the routes just working on timing as far as out of break stuff… Just getting my head around with different stuff quicker.”

Bolts Suffer Two More Injuries in Joint Practice

Alongside getting hurt Quentin Johnston, center Tyler Biadasz and EDGE rusher Kyle Kennard were also taken out of the joint practice session with the 49ers due to injuries.

ESPN’s Kris Rhim reports Biadasz was taken out on a medical cart after a 49ers player fell on him and that the pass rusher was limping off the field.

“Medical cart is out for Chargers center Tyler Biadasz, who went down after 49ers defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez fell on his left knee during 11v11.”

“OLB Kyle Kennard just limped out of practice with a trainer.”

The 2026 season could start badly for the Chargers as they continue to rack up injuries during training camp.

The Bolts are also missing Rashawn Slater, who returned from a torn patellar tendon before the start of the 2025 season, with a leg injury. Also not practicing is 2026 first-round draft pick Ahkeem Mesidor, who has missed the last three practices for the Bolts.

If the injuries continue to build for Los Angeles and the players who are hurt don’t return on time, LA will begin the season with a loss to start the Mike McDaniel and Chris O’Leary era.