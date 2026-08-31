Chargers’ Shocking Punter Release Isn’t What It Looks Like

The Los Angeles Chargers entered NFL cutdown day with several roster decisions to make as they prepared their initial 53-man group for the 2026 season. General manager Joe Hortiz and the coaching staff had to balance depth, injuries and the development of younger players while creating flexibility for the regular season.

Special teams were also part of that process. J.K. Scott had been the Chargers’ punter since 2022 and entered the offseason as an established veteran. However, his preseason performance created questions about his place on the roster after several inconsistent punts and a difficult moment in coverage.

The Chargers also made other notable decisions across the roster, including keeping Trey Lance as Justin Herbert’s backup and retaining 11 offensive linemen.

With Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals approaching, every roster move carries significance, particularly for a team reshaping its offense under coordinator Mike McDaniel.

J.K. Scott’s Release Gives Chargers an Unusual Roster Loophole

The Chargers released J.K. Scott as part of their initial roster moves, leaving Cameron Dicker and Josh Harris as the two specialists initially retained. Scott was the only punter on the roster before his release.

On the surface, the decision appeared significant. Scott averaged 33.7 yards on three punts in the preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams, including a 20-yard punt that gave Los Angeles poor field position.

He also faced criticism after failing to stop an 83-yard punt return touchdown by Jacob Cowing against the San Francisco 49ers.

Scott’s 2025 numbers were stronger overall. He averaged 47.8 yards per punt, produced a 41.4-yard net average and placed 23 punts inside the 20-yard line. Still, the Chargers had seen enough inconsistency to make a change possible.

The important detail is Scott’s veteran status. As a vested veteran, he is not subject to waivers after being released. That gives the Chargers an unusual opportunity to create temporary roster space without necessarily losing the player.

The move is expected to be a procedural roster maneuver. Scott could return to Los Angeles once the team makes another roster move, potentially involving an offensive lineman.

That distinction makes the release different from a permanent departure. The Chargers can use the open spot to address another roster need while still having the option to bring Scott back.

The move comes after Los Angeles also placed Branson Taylor on injured reserve with a designation to return. Taylor must miss at least the first four games, while the Chargers kept 11 offensive linemen to maintain depth.

Special teams remains an area Los Angeles must address, but Scott’s release provides the team with additional flexibility while those decisions continue.

The Scott maneuver is one part of a larger roster picture, while the Chargers also enter the season with a promising outlook around their starting quarterback.

Justin Herbert Gives Chargers Reason for Optimism Before Week 1

Justin Herbert enters his seventh NFL season after producing 3,727 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 16 games in 2025. He also rushed for 498 yards and two touchdowns, showing his value beyond the passing game.

The Chargers have added new elements around Herbert under Mike McDaniel, and the preseason finale offered a glimpse of the passing attack’s potential.

Herbert played only four snaps against the Rams but finished 2-of-3 for 74 yards and a touchdown. His biggest play came when he connected with Quentin Johnston for a 65-yard touchdown on the Chargers’ second possession.

The play came after Herbert had fumbled a handoff on the opening drive.

Johnston enters his fourth season after recording at least eight touchdown catches in each of the past two seasons. Ladd McConkey and Tre’ Harris also give Herbert established young options, while KeAndre Lambert-Smith showed promise during the preseason.

The Chargers still have questions along the offensive line after Tyler Biadasz suffered a season-ending ACL injury and Jake Slaughter moved to center. But the receiving group has provided another reason for confidence.

With Scott’s release potentially serving as a temporary roster maneuver and Herbert showing big-play potential, the Chargers enter Week 1 with both roster flexibility and important questions still to answer.