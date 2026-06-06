Chargers Rank 20th in This Defensive Category Despite Derwin James Deal

The Los Angeles Chargers opened their wallets ahead of summer 2026 and became aggressive spenders. All-Pro safety Derwin James became wealthier thanks to the Bolts handing him a $75.6 million contract extension on May 27.

James’ presence creates a top 10 caliber defensive unit for LAC. He’s one of the rare few who can impact the game off the following: Wrecking havoc at the line of scrimmage, covering wide receivers and tight ends, then becoming a ball-hawking turnover machine. James spearheaded the league’s fifth-best defense and No. 9 scoring unit in 2025. The Chargers ranked first in the latter with James in 2024.

But Los Angeles finds itself ranking 20th overall in a rare category unveiled Friday. And a category that will spark confusion considering how general manager Joe Hortiz and the franchise have, again, become active spenders.

The Category Where the Chargers sit low in

NFL analyst and financial expert Warren Sharp rolled out the list of most expensive defenses. One would believe the Bolts would be near the top following the James extension.

But the Chargers stand as the NFL’s 20th most expensive defense with a payroll of $126.9 million. That figure additionally means the Bolts have the AFC West’s cheapest defense.

Annual and historic division foe the Las Vegas Raiders spent more. The silver and black cracked the top 10 by splurging $147 million to boost that side of the football. Of course paying All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby $106.5 million before the 2025 season boosted the Raiders’ payroll.

Sharp revealed the Pittsburgh Steelers owning the title of NFL’s most priciest defense, standing alone with $193 million. The AFC North franchise pays names like edge defender T.J. Watt ($123 million extension signed in ’25), linebacker Alex Highsmith ($20 million cap hit) and cornerback/safety Jalen Ramsey ($17 million cap hit). Star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. likely will receive a hefty contract soon as he remains on his rookie deal.

Who are the Highest-Paid Chargers Defenders Outside of Derwin James?

James enters 2026 as the wealthiest Bolts defender. He rakes in $25.2 million now in annual salary per Spotrac.

Los Angeles’s second-best paid defender is a surprise. It’s not lead pass rusher Tuli Tuipulotu. Nor is it leading tackler Daiyan Henley.

Defensive lineman Teair Tart follows James with his $10 million salary per year, which includes a $30 million value. Granted the 29-year-old trench defender produced his best solo tackles mark in 2025 with 22. Tart broke up four passes too, nearly matching his six from 2022 with the Tennessee Titans.

The third-highest rises as one more surprise on a defense filled with stars. Rookie Akheem Mesidor from Miami will earn a $20.4 million value, which includes $20.4 million guaranteed and $5 million in annual earnings with his contract. Cornerback Elijah Molden arrives in fourth highest, armed with his $13.5 million guaranteed money and $6.1 yearly average.

Gone are the days of opening the wallet to pay past standouts Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack handsomely. Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh allow James to set the defensive tone now. But that $126.9 million defensive cap could change very soon, with top CB Donte Jackson next up for a new deal.