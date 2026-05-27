Chargers Announce $75.6 Million Decision on Star Safety Derwin James

The Los Angeles Chargers are trying to put something together ahead of the 2026 NFL season, with the team having a talented roster and one of the best head coaches in the league in Jim Harbaugh, while being led by star quarterback Justin Herbert.

Harbaugh’s squad seems determined to stay in the hunt in the AFC next season, and they may have improved their chances of being a formidable defensive team for the next three years after making a contract decision on star safety Derwin James this week.

Derwin James Inks Massive Contract Extension

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Chargers agreed to a lucrative three-year contract extension with James on Tuesday, which will make him the highest-paid safety in the league at $75.6 million.

Outside of missing the entire 2020 campaign due to a knee injury, James has been rock solid for the Chargers, giving the team an irreplaceable presence in the secondary.

He’s a five-time All-Pro and, without a doubt, in the conversation for being the best safety in the NFL right now.

Over the course of his career with the Chargers, James has racked up 684 tackles, 19.0 sacks, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 12 interceptions and 46 pass deflections.

As long as he can stay healthy, the 29-year-old star safety should be worth every penny he is set to earn with this three-year contract extension.

Keenan Allen Set for Reunion With Chargers?

Along with securing James’ long-term future, which is a step in the right direction for the Chargers, the team’s brass has to decide on veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen‘s immediate future in Los Angeles.

According to Chargers general manager Joe Horitz, the team is leaving the door open for Allen to return in 2026, as they have been in communication with his representation, as he said on Up & Adams with Kay Adams recently.

“Right now we’re in a spot where we’re looking at the roster and letting these young guys get a chance, but I’ve had some communication with Keenan’s representation,” Hortiz said. “We talk. Right now, our guys that we have here, we’re letting them grow and develop, but nothing but love for Keenan. That door is not closed.”

Allen has played in all but one season of his career with the Chargers, signing with the Chicago Bears ahead of the 2024 campaign to catch passes from rising star Caleb Williams.

He hauled in 70 passes for 744 receiving yards and seven touchdowns during his time with the Bears.

After that lone season in the Windy City, Allen returned to the Chargers for the 2025 NFL season, playing in 17 regular-season games with Los Angeles, but was a starter in only three of them.

Allen was still able to make an impact in a somewhat lesser role in Los Angeles, catching 81 passes for 777 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

It remains to be seen whether this reunion will come to fruition, but the Chargers might be wise to make it happen, even if it is for one final run with the veteran wideout.