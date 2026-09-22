Chargers Trade Idea Sends Former Sixth Round Selection to NFC South

The Los Angeles Chargers are off to a 0-2 start in the 2026 season and aren’t looking like the team many expected.

The offense has logged just 28 points under new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, the fourth-lowest in the league after Week 2.

While the new offense is still getting warmed up to the new system, a couple of players could find themselves on the outside looking in.

With other teams needing immediate help, one NFL analyst dropped a trade idea that would send one of them to the East Coast.

Trade Idea Sends RB to NFC South

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report names Bolts running back Kimani Vidal as a trade target for the Carolina Panthers as they deal with depth in the backfield.

“Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales told reporters that running back Jonathon Brooks aggravated a groin injury… The Panthers have limited Brooks’ workload after he returned from a second torn ACL,” Moton wrote. “AJ Dillon is the only other active running back on the team’s roster.”

“General manager Dan Morgan could inquire about Kimani Vidal, who dropped to third on the depth chart after the Los Angeles Chargers signed Keaton Mitchell this past offseason… Last season, Vidal excelled in a lead role, racking up a career-high 643 rushing yards and three touchdowns while Omarion Hampton missed time with an ankle injury.”

Vidal has played just 11 snaps on offense this season, but has yet to record a rushing attempt or a pass. The running back has been used more on special teams as a kick returner, returning one for 26 yards.

The running back has 798 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while logging 21 receptions for 198 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

With the lack of usage on offense, Vidal could benefit from a change of scenery where he will be used more.

Kimani Vidal signed an exclusive rights tender with the Chargers in the offseason for a one-year deal.

Injuries Racking Up For the Bolts

With the cold start to the season, the Los Angeles Chargers are starting to rack up injuries.

The Bolts placed tight ends David Njoku and Charlie Kolar, both free-agent additions, on injured reserve (IR).

Offensive lineman Kayode Awosika and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson both suffered injuries in the Week 2 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, with head coach Jim Harbaugh saying the pair will “miss some time.”

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey is dealing with a rib injury and was day-to-day entering the Week 2 matchup against LV. KeAndre Lambert-Smith suffered a hamstring injury in the season opener and was placed on IR.

Before the season, center Tyler Biadasz tore his ACL and will miss his first season with the Bolts. He signed a three-year, $30 million deal to replace Bradley Bozeman.

Tackle Trey Pipkins missed Week 2 due to a knee injury, causing more concerns for the offensive line.

If the injuries continue to rack up, the Chargers could be in for a long season.