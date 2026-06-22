Chargers 1-Touchdown Weapon Labeled “Hidden Gem” Before 2026

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh expressed that Justin Herbert‘s biggest weaknesses are the offensive players around him and that they “need to get on his level.”

The quarterback threw for 3,727 yards and 27 touchdowns in the 2025 season, the second-lowest and third-lowest in his career.

The Bolts had one of the highest salary spaces in the latest free agency, but held back from going all-in or trading for a weapon (LA was interested in AJ Brown before being dealt to New England).

With training camp coming up in around a month and with no rumors of adding another receiving threat, the Bolts appear to be satisfied with the weapons. One NFL writer makes a bold claim about a young WR on the team, who could have an important role next season.

Chargers Second-Year Player Named Hidden Gem

As of now, the leading receiving options for the Los Angeles Chargers are Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and Oronde Gadsden entering the 2026 season. But the team will need other options to step up.

Wynston Wilcox of FanSided names Bolts receiver Tre Harris as the team’s hidden gem heading into the 2026 season, naming him as a possible “star” for the offense.

“Keenan Allen could re-sign with the LA Chargers this offseason simply to break a franchise record. As Allen became a household name in the NFL so could Tre’ Harris,” Wilcox wrote.

“The Chargers haven’t had much receiver luck as Allen’s age has continued to climb, that doesn’t mean none of their current options could turn into the perfect replacement for him. Harris still has some growing up to do in the NFL, but there’s no reason he can be the next star receiver for this offense.”

Harris featured in all 17 games of his rookie season in Los Angeles, starting 10 and playing 49% of offensive snaps. The former Ole Miss player hauled in 324 receiving yards and a touchdown on 30 receptions from Herbert.

Tre could receive all of Allen’s targets now that the latter doesn’t appear likely to return to the franchise. With McConkey also going through a leg knock, Tre Harris could be forced to step up for the Chargers in Week 1 of the new season.

New Offensive Coordinator Lauds Tre Harris

After parting ways with former offensive coordinator Greg Roman, the Los Angeles Chargers brought in former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel to fill his role.

Now in the City of Angels, McDaniel got the first glimpse of his new offense. During offseason training, the new OC was impressed by what he saw from Tre Harris.

“Tre has got a lot more juice than I even thought that he had…I was very high on him,” the offensive coordinator said.

In his introductory press conference, McDaniel revealed that he was targeting some of the weapons the Bolts have when he was the head coach in Miami, saying that “they all want to be great.”

Now getting to see him practice first-hand, Tre Harris could be lined up for a significant role in Mike McDaniel’s offense.