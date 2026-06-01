Chargers Urged to Reunite with $139 Million Fan Favorite

The Los Angeles Chargers offense will look to improve in the 2026 season with the addition of Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator.

The new OC has lauded his quarterback, Justin Herbert, and is looking to help him make the next step in his career.

“We’re looking to master and be elite at everything that we do and being able to own the position in a new way,” McDaniel said, via the Chargers.

One of the best ways to help Herbert is to give him weapons that can produce on the field. The Bolts had a proven playmaker on the roster in the 2025 season who currently is a free agent. An NFL writer urges the Chargers to retain the weapon and help the offense in the 2026 season.

Chargers Urged to Retain 13-Year Veteran

The Los Angeles Chargers reinforced the offensive line in the 2026 offense, yet did not add many weapons to the wide receiver room despite one of the best players becoming a free agent.

Keenan Allen has been one of the best-producing wide receivers for the Chargers in recent history, but is not on the team. Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano urges the Bolts to re-sign Allen, naming Los Angeles as an ideal landing spot for the wide receiver.

“It rarely works out well when a player returns to a former team, but Allen and the Chargers had a productive reunion in 2025,” Manzano wrote. “Allen quickly regained his chemistry with Justin Herbert, delivering 81 catches for 777 yards and four touchdowns. There’s a strong possibility that Allen, 34, returns to L.A. for a 13th season with the team that drafted him in 2013 because GM Joe Hortiz keeps telling reporters to not rule out the potential signing.”

“Also, the Chargers are again in need of more reliable playmakers for Herbert… There’s definitely an opportunity for Allen to return to the Chargers, but maybe Hortiz and coach Jim Harbaugh want to see what they have with their young pass catchers.”

Allen had the second-most receiving yards and the third-most receiving touchdowns in the 2025 season, for a Bolts offense that was underwhelming. Bringing in a young offensive mind who is viewed as a potential head coaching candidate in the 2027 coaching cycle could help turn the offense around.

Mike McDaniel previously mentioned the Chargers wide receiver room has a lot of “untapped potential” in the players’ skill sets, which could deter the Bolts from adding another WR to the squad.

Chargers Lose Race for AJ Brown

The AJ Brown sweepstakes are finally over, with the wide receiver headed to the New England Patriots in exchange for a 2028 first-round and 2027 fifth-round selection for his talents.

While the Patriots had the most interest and best chance to trade for the former Philadelphia Eagle, the Los Angeles Chargers at one point inquired about Brown.

With the star wide receiver now headed to Foxborough, the Chargers have to look at other options to help boost the depth at the wide receiver spot despite the Bolts being out of the race for Brown a while ago.

What other than Keenan Allen, who has vast knowledge of the organization, chemistry with Justin Herbert and could join the team on a team-friendly deal. Allen returned to LA on a one-year, $8.52 million deal for the 2025 season.

The Chargers need some extra help for Mike McDaniel and Herbert, and no doubt a six-time Pro Bowler in Keenan Allen could help.