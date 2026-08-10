Chargers Work Out Linebacker Who’s Taller Than Tuli Tuipulotu and Khalil Mack

The Los Angeles Chargers have a future to address with star edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu. Fellow star edge rusher Khalil Mack continues to battle father time. But the Chargers and head coach Jim Harbaugh are looking at adding depth ahead of the NFL Preseason.

Los Angeles makes its preseason debut on Thursday against the Houston Texans. It’s likely “Tuli” and Mack will not be on the field along with the rest of the starters. As Harbaugh will prefer to play incoming rookies and guys fighting for a final roster spot ahead of the 53-man cutoff date.

And now there could be a spot for a linebacker who worked out in front of the Chargers. One who happens to be taller than both star edge rushers.

Who Worked out in Front of the Chargers

LA hosted Chief Borders on a tryout, per the NFL’s transaction wire on Monday.

Borders stands at 6-foot-4, 241-pounds, making him taller and slightly leaner than the Chargers star edge rush duo.

But Borders simply is seeking to latch onto a new football home ahead of the 2026 regular season. He last played at Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) in the Mountain West Conference, ultimately playing for a conference title but falling to Boise State.

Borders tallied 29 total tackles featuring 5.5 stops behind the line of scrimmage. He also forced a fumble and recovered one loose football. But Borders didn’t play his entire career with the Rebels.

Aspiring Chargers Linebacker Played in Multiple Spots

Landing at UNLV sparked a reunion with head coach Dan Mullen.

That’s because Borders started his college career at Gainesville when Mullen led the Florida Gators. The Heard County, Georgia linebacker rose to four-star status by 247Sports composite and ultimately chose the renown SEC program for the 2021 class. Florida and Mullen at the time landed the nation’s No. 37 linebacker, plus the state of Georgia’s 26th-overall prospect.

He even earned snaps at tight end as his high school aimed to take advantage of his towering height. But ultimately defense became his calling.

Borders faced difficulty in finding his way onto the field. He played a total of 16 games across two seasons. Borders eventually transferred to Nebraska and joined former Baylor plus Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. But that experiment lasted one season and Borders left for Atlantic Coast Conference power Pitt, where he played 13 games total and produced 11 tackles.

He reunited with Mullen for one season only, which also was the head coach’s Rebels debut after replacing Barry Odom as head coach (left for Purdue).

Chargers Linebackers Likely to Play Thursday

Borders isn’t signed as Monday, again, presented a chance to show his skills and possibly fill one spot for the three preseason games.

But LA has linebackers to choose from ahead of facing the Texans. Rookie Lander Barton from Utah looks like he’ll earn snaps with “Tuli” and Mack resting. Fellow rookie Nadame Tucker of Western Michigan could see action too late.

Fans, however, are wondering if prized draft find Akheem Mesidor out of Miami will earn snaps. Mesidor has flashed his relentless speed and motor during training camp practice per multiple reports.