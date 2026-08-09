Pro Bowler’s Dominating Practice Day Re-Sparks Contract Chatter for Chargers

A “slow tempo day” rose as the Los Angeles Chargers‘ plan for Day No. 9 of training camp. Coach Jim Harbaugh has his Bolts preparing for the Houston Texans Thursday. All while dealing with the pending futures of Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu on the edge.

Both All-Pros have sparked contract chatter across the league. But one reportedly dominated on what was supposed to be a light full pad practice per team reporter Eric Smith.

Which also, in turn, helped reignite the contract theories surrounding this performer on the Bolts.

Who Dominated During this ‘Light’ Chargers Practice

Smith claimed both Mack and “Tuli” look in midseason form already. Which rises as a scary thought for future NFL opponents dealing with both.

But the young edge rusher Tuipulotu delivered multiple dominating plays as Smith verbally illustrated in his report. The former USC Trojans star busted through the line of scrimmage to stuff out Keaton Mitchell for a loss. Yet “Tuli” wasn’t through.

“And then came a would-be sack from Tuipulotu on [quarterback] Justin Herbert,” Smith said.

Harbaugh raved about the play of Tuipulotu, saying how he’s “Incredible the way he trains, prepares, practices.”

Play Still Presents Contract Thoughts Involving Tuipulotu

Once again, Tuipulotu took this slow speed practice seriously along with Mack.

So this signals how serious “Tuli” wants to stay and dominate with LA.

Fortunately for the Bolts, they didn’t have to worry about a contract holdout as Tuipulotu reported to training camp. But still, fans of the Chargers are hopeful a deal can get done.

Tuipulotu is having a contract hold-in, as many around the Chargers have described. “Tuli” once has a $40 million contract extension prediction too before even minicamp began.

The Chargers spent big money before. Notably on Herbert which momentarily reset the quarterback market. Safety Derwin James raked in a record-setting extension too to become locked in for years to come in LA. The Bolts must pay star tackle Joe Alt and wide receiver Ladd McConkey down the road as well, especially with both rising as Harbaugh draft picks.

Looking at if Tuli Tuipulotu can Reset Edge Rusher Market

The league has seen wealthy edge rusher stars.

Myles Garrett locked in a massive deal with the Cleveland Browns before the Los Angeles Rams restructured it to $208.5 million. His former AFC North rival TJ Watt signed for $123 million across three years ($41 million annually) with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Micah Parsons pulls in $46.5 million with the Green Bay Packers while Will Anderson Jr. of the Houston Texans makes $50 million annually.

So Tuipulotu would have to earn $50.5 million per year to top what Anderson Jr. makes in order to fully reset the market. But that approach can cause lots of financial strain for the Bolts, which also includes allowing key stars to walk via free agency. Two impacted here would be aging edge rush star Khalil Mack and even fast-rising wide receiver Quentin Johnston, who exercised his fifth-year option during April.

Regardless, Tuipulotu is practicing like he wants to be a cornerstone for years to come. Even on “slow” days.