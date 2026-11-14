Chargers’ Daiyan Henley Finally Breaks Silence on Failed Trade With Broncos

More than the trade deadline chatter, the failed Daiyan Henley trade between the Chargers and the Broncos made headlines this week. Henley failed the Broncos’ physical, and GM Joe Hortiz said Denver tried to take him for lower compensation.

The Chargers flat-out said no, and welcomed Henley back into a very awkward situation. When the news initially dropped, Henley reacted simply with a confused GIF.

However, after taking the time to process what just happened, and having to go back to the same building that had just tried to trade him, Henley finally opened up about how he managed being back in L.A.

Daiyan Henley Credits Teammates for Support

He credits his teammates’ support.

“Shoutout to all of my teammates. As soon as I got back in the doors, even before I got back in, once I got the information that I was coming back, it was nothing but love and excitement,” Henley said, according to Chargers reporter Omar Navarro. “It made me feel welcomed back.

“Every single one of the people in the locker room, even goes to the third floor,” Henley added. “Every level of this building welcomed me with open arms and nothing but love for the people that reached out and even the people who didn’t. I got mad love for them, happy to be back.”

It was strange, because the NFL rarely sees a team posting a “Goodbye, Daiyan” post, only to delete it 30 hours later and post a “Welcome back, Daiyan” instead.

Despite all that, the Chargers didn’t let any awkwardness seep through in their welcome.

“There’s no handbook for people in this situation. I haven’t ever spoken or heard it happen to anybody close or anybody in this building,” Henley said. “For me, being a guy experiencing it for the first time, the only thing I can say to explain how it feels to be back is welcoming, because I got guys that I’ve been playing this game with for four years now.”

He later added: “This is my first time really experiencing that. That being said, I have nothing but respect for the organization and the business. I’m going to just do my job, go where I’m asked to go and do what I’m asked to do.”

Veterans Helped Henley Just as Much

Maybe Maxx Crosby would have been of help, since he went through a similar voided trade situation in March 2026, when the Baltimore Ravens backed out of a blockbuster deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

“To have that, it’s not jumping into a cold situation. I was only a day removed, a day or two removed. I think the pain, emotion quickly goes away when I’m back in a familiar spot,” Henley said.

“With these guys, Khalil Mack, Derwin James, Del’Shawn [Phillips], I can keep going, Tony Jefferson, those guys brought me back in like, ‘Don’t feel sorry for yourself because you’re back where you’re loved. You don’t have to build a new relationship.’

“Being back where I’m loved, from the first floor to the second floor to the third floor in this building, I have nothing but respect and love for the people I’ve been working with,” he added.