Chargers Veteran Set to Miss Time After Being Placed on IR

The Los Angeles Chargers are gearing up to take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 of the regular season.

Before getting too deep into preparations, Los Angeles is finalizing its roster. Both the active 53-man unit, as well as the practice squad, have been assembled. Unfortunately, shelving injured players is also part of that process.

Los Angeles Chargers Place LB Denzel Perryman on Injured Reserve

The Chargers officially put Perryman on IR with an undisclosed injury on Tuesday. That means he must sit out for at least the first four games of the regular season. That will cost him matchups against the Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, and Seattle Seahawks.

On the positive side, coach Jim Harbaugh told the media that he doesn’t believe Perryman will have to miss any more than the four that are mandatory.

“I know it will be a minimum of four games,” Harbaugh said. “I don’t know if it will take that long. Close to it, it depends on the rehab and things. I don’t think it will be too much longer than that, though.”

Perryman had a stint on IR last season as well when he sustained a high-ankle sprain. That caused him to miss seven games. When healthy Perryman is still an impact player, even as a 12-year NFL veteran. In 2025 he recorded 47 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, and 3 passes defensed.

3 More Chargers Also Land on Injured Reserve

Perryman wasn’t the only Charger that sent to IR. Wide receivers Sincere Brown and Dalevon Campbell — as well as linebacker Kyle Kennard — landed on there as well on Tuesday. All three players were placed on waivers and went unclaimed this past weekend. They will all miss the entire 2026 season unless they are waived with injury settlements.

Last week, Los Angeles suffered a huge blow when it had to place starting center Tyler Biadasz on season-ending IR. Biadasz sustained significant damage to the ACL in his left knee during a joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers. He was one of the Chargers’ top free agent signings this offseason, giving him a three-year, $30 million contract.