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Chargers Sign Brother of Star QB Justin Herbert

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Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
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HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 13: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers warms up before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium on August 13, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers are putting together their initial practice squad for the 2026 NFL season.

Teams can have a maximum of 16 players on their practice squads, but can have a 17th if that have a qualifying international player. Here are some players who are confirmed to be on Los Angeles’ practice squad so far, via ESPN Chargers beat writer Kris Rhim.

TE Patrick Herbert Set to Sign With Los Angeles Chargers’ Practice Squad

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Patrick Herbert
HeavyJACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – AUGUST 28: Patrick Herbert #88 of the Jacksonville Jaguars makes a catch against Rashad Wisdom #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a preseason game at EverBank Field on August 28, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

According to a report from NFL insider Mike Garafolo, tight end Patrick Herbert — the brother of star quarterback Justin Herbert — is signing with the Chargers’ practice squad.

Patrick signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2025. After following short of making their 53-man roster, he spent the entire season on the practice squad. In 2026 Patrick then signed a reserve/future contract with Jacksonville, and spent all of training camp and preseason competing for a spot on the Jaguars’ roster once again.

Unfortunately, Patrick was waived by Jacksonville on Sunday. Garafolo stated that after Patrick cleared waivers, he fielded offers from several different teams, but ultimately chose to join his brother Justin in Los Angeles. Patrick played his college ball at Oregon, recording 31 catches for 388 yards and four touchdowns in three seasons with the Ducks.

Patrick Herbert Has Uphill Battle to Get to Chargers’ Active Roster

Justin Herbert
GettyChargers QB Justin Herbert

Los Angeles has three tight ends on its 53-man roster — David Njoku, Charlie Kolar, and Oronde Gadsden. All are very capable players and should make an impact for the Chargers’ offense this season. Unless the injury bug bites, Patrick is likely looking at being a practice squad member all season long.

It’s safe to assume that Patrick and Justin would love to connect on a touchdown pass in a game at some point. There are currently several brother duos in the NFL, such as Joey and Nick Bosa, A.J. and Avieon Terrell, and Josh and Caleb Downs. It may be a longshot to ever happen for Patrick and Justin, but you can bet they’ll try if Patrick ever finds himself suited up on gameday.

Nick Roesch Nick Roesch covers the NFL for Heavy Sports, with a focus on the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, and Los Angeles Chargers. He previously covered the Chiefs for USA TODAY Sports' Chiefs Wire, and all 32 NFL teams for A to Z Sports. Roesch's career in sports media spans 10 years. More about Nick Roesch

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Chargers Sign Brother of Star QB Justin Herbert

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