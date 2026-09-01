Chargers Sign Brother of Star QB Justin Herbert

The Los Angeles Chargers are putting together their initial practice squad for the 2026 NFL season.

Teams can have a maximum of 16 players on their practice squads, but can have a 17th if that have a qualifying international player. Here are some players who are confirmed to be on Los Angeles’ practice squad so far, via ESPN Chargers beat writer Kris Rhim.

TE Patrick Herbert Set to Sign With Los Angeles Chargers’ Practice Squad

According to a report from NFL insider Mike Garafolo, tight end Patrick Herbert — the brother of star quarterback Justin Herbert — is signing with the Chargers’ practice squad.

Patrick signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2025. After following short of making their 53-man roster, he spent the entire season on the practice squad. In 2026 Patrick then signed a reserve/future contract with Jacksonville, and spent all of training camp and preseason competing for a spot on the Jaguars’ roster once again.

Unfortunately, Patrick was waived by Jacksonville on Sunday. Garafolo stated that after Patrick cleared waivers, he fielded offers from several different teams, but ultimately chose to join his brother Justin in Los Angeles. Patrick played his college ball at Oregon, recording 31 catches for 388 yards and four touchdowns in three seasons with the Ducks.

Patrick Herbert Has Uphill Battle to Get to Chargers’ Active Roster

Los Angeles has three tight ends on its 53-man roster — David Njoku, Charlie Kolar, and Oronde Gadsden. All are very capable players and should make an impact for the Chargers’ offense this season. Unless the injury bug bites, Patrick is likely looking at being a practice squad member all season long.

It’s safe to assume that Patrick and Justin would love to connect on a touchdown pass in a game at some point. There are currently several brother duos in the NFL, such as Joey and Nick Bosa, A.J. and Avieon Terrell, and Josh and Caleb Downs. It may be a longshot to ever happen for Patrick and Justin, but you can bet they’ll try if Patrick ever finds himself suited up on gameday.