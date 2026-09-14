Los Angeles Chargers Star Calls Out Team After Stunning Week 1 Loss

The Los Angeles Chargers opened their season with a stunning 26-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium, a result that caught fans and media off guard. Los Angeles entered the game already dealing with injury concerns, and Arizona simply looked like the sharper, more prepared team throughout.

New offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel had generated plenty of buzz heading into Week 1, but the Chargers offense never got going. Afterward, veteran safety Derwin James addressed what went wrong.

James Delivers a Direct Assessment of the Loss

James, who finished with a strong 10-tackle performance despite the result, didn’t sugarcoat what happened.

“Not surprised, this is the National Football League,” James said in the locker room, per Sports Central LA. “You don’t come ready to play, stuff like this happens. So, learn from it, don’t let one week turn into two weeks, and get better from it.”

James also credited Cardinals tight end Trey McBride for a strong individual performance, including one play that beat him directly near the goal line.

“He’s a really good player, bro, one of the best tight ends in the league. He got one on me the two-yard-line, on a big third down, so shout out to him, great player, had a great day today, and I’ll watch the film and get better from it,” James said.

Despite acknowledging Arizona’s talent across the board, James was clear that the loss ultimately came down to his own team’s execution rather than anything the Cardinals did that couldn’t have been countered.

“They got a lot of playmakers, but at the end of the day, it’s about us, bro. We didn’t come out to play the way Chargers football needed to be played today, but shout out to them, bro. Like you say, Mike LaFleur, he did a great job getting it to his playmakers in space, we just gotta be better,” James said.

Final Word for the Chargers

James’ comments reflect a team that knows it fell short of its own standard in Week 1, not one making excuses about injuries or matchups. Arizona’s preparation showed up clearly on tape, and Los Angeles will need to respond fast to close that gap.

With Super Bowl aspirations still part of the conversation entering the season, how the Chargers respond over the next few weeks will say a lot about whether Week 1 was an outlier or a warning sign.