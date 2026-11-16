Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is enduring one of the most difficult stretches of his NFL career, but Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees believes the struggles extend well beyond the man under center.

In an exclusive interview with Heavy, the former New Orleans Saints quarterback defended Herbert amid the Chargers’ 0-8 start, explaining why the quarterback’s struggles remind him of difficult periods in his own career.

Brees also offered some personal advice about how Herbert can begin turning things around.

“Yeah. It’s a lot of what’s happening around him,” Brees exclusively told Heavy when asked how much responsibility Herbert bears for the Chargers’ problems.

“I think he is a personality that just bears a lot of the burden.”

The Chargers entered their Monday Night Football matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 16 still searching for their first victory. And while Herbert has made his share of mistakes, Brees believes the quarterback has been placed in an exceptionally difficult situation.

Drew Brees Defends Justin Herbert Amid Chargers’ Winless Season

Brees, who began his NFL career with the Chargers before becoming a Super Bowl champion in New Orleans, has followed Herbert’s struggles closely.

The former quarterback told Heavy he had an opportunity to broadcast a Chargers game against the Los Angeles Rams and watched additional film while preparing for the assignment.

What stood out wasn’t a lack of talent.

“What makes him so unique as a talent is first off, he’s 6’6″, 230 lbs. He can run. He can scramble. Man, he’s tough,” Brees said.

“He’ll stand in the pocket and deliver the ball. All those things that we visualize when we think Justin Herbert.”

Instead, Brees pointed to a series of problems around the quarterback, particularly the offensive line and the lack of consistent support from the rest of the offense.

The Chargers have been hit hard by injuries up front, including the loss of center Tyler Biadasz to a torn ACL and extended absences for offensive tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt.

Herbert was sacked a career-high eight times during Los Angeles’ 44-22 loss to the Houston Texans on Nov. 8, bringing his season total to 31.

According to a recap published by the Chargers, head coach Jim Harbaugh acknowledged the protection problems and said the team needed to do everything possible to protect its quarterback.

Brees also identified the absence of reliable receiving options and an ineffective rushing attack as significant obstacles.

“When you think about all the things that can help support a quarterback, he hasn’t had those things,” Brees told Heavy.

That challenge has only grown heading into Monday’s matchup with Baltimore. The Chargers ruled out receiver Ladd McConkey because of a back injury, removing one of Herbert’s most trusted targets from the lineup.

Drew Brees Offers Justin Herbert Personal Advice on Overcoming Struggles

While Brees doesn’t believe Herbert deserves the bulk of the blame, he sees another challenge developing for the Chargers quarterback.

And it’s one he knows from personal experience.

“Look, I’ve been in some of those situations where you’re not having success and you care about it so much that you press a little bit, and then it seems to get worse and worse and you just don’t know how to kind of pull yourself out of it,” Brees exclusively told Heavy.

Herbert’s difficulties have extended to his decision-making this season. The quarterback has thrown 11 interceptions through eight games, contributing to an offense that has struggled with turnovers and scoring.

But Brees warned that allowing those results to become a psychological burden can make matters worse.

“I think you can really start to take that personal and it begins to wear on you, and that’s why you have to remove yourself from that and just focus on process, focus on being a great decision-maker, and focus on finding the best result with each play based on the circumstances,” Brees said.

His advice wasn’t to overhaul Herbert’s game or abandon the aggressive qualities that have made him successful.

It was to rediscover the enjoyment of playing football.

Brees compared Herbert’s situation to a baseball hitter trapped in a prolonged slump. Sometimes, he explained, the best solution is to simplify things and reconnect with what made the game enjoyable in the first place.

“My experience when you’re a hitter in a slump is you go out and you play wiffle ball,” Brees said. “Why? Because let’s just get back to the love of the game. Let’s just play loose, let’s just play relaxed.”

Brees spoke exclusively with Heavy while promoting his partnership with ARS Pharmaceuticals, the maker of neffy epinephrine nasal spray. He is working to raise awareness about severe allergic reactions and emergency preparedness ahead of the holiday season.

The former Saints star also opened up to Heavy about his personal experience with severe allergies and why the awareness effort matters to him.

As for Herbert, Brees believes the quarterback has the tools to turn his season around.

“You kind of have to get back to that point of removing yourself from the result of what’s happened and just get back to having fun again,” Brees said.