ESPN Makes Call on WR1 Debate for Chargers’ Ladd McConkey

It’s interesting to see the wide receiver room continue to have a dramatic shift with the Los Angeles Chargers. After some hits (and some misses), the Chargers head into next season with second-year wide receiver Ladd McConkey as the top dog.

However, the debate over whether he is a “WR1” has been a topic of conversation among some of the top NFL analysts, with ESPN’s Ben Solak diving into the case of whether McConkey deserves that title.

Is Ladd McConkey the Chargers’ WR1 in Theory?

Traditionally, the WR1 is the alpha on the outside, drawing top coverage, dictating defensive assignments, and converting high-leverage third downs. They are the A.J. Browns and Justin Jeffersons of the world. That’s not exactly who McConkey is. But in today’s NFL, the concept of a “WR1” is evolving — less about where a receiver is lined up and more about how the offense runs through him.

Here’s Solak’s impression of McConkey. “McConkey — who had 1,149 yards and seven TDs in 2024 — seems like a handful and a half to cover. An impossibly sudden route runner, McConkey is nearly impossible to shadow in true man coverage. And unlike many of the shifty route runners we’ve seen win on slants and stops over the years, he has serious speed — enough to turn shallow targets into big gains. McConkey had 15 receptions of 20-plus yards last season, third among rookies (behind Brian Thomas Jr. and Malik Nabers) and 18th among all NFL receivers. He catches and runs for bigger plays than folks realize. But it’s his separation ability that really shines.”

McConkey is, by all means, that guy. But he does have his flaws. Solak points out that he had five drops and two fumbles last season and can’t break tackles like most receivers have.

Even if McConkey isn’t the WR1 by archetype, he’s already the most consistently dangerous option in the Chargers’ passing game. And if the offense is being schemed to funnel through one guy, whether that guy plays on the outside or in the slot, that guy is the WR1 in practice, right?

How Much Does Role and Alignment Matter in Defining a WR1?

McConkey’s heavy slot usage might make some hesitant to crown him as a WR1. However, the question should be whether his impact is as central to his team’s success as other WR1s are to their teams. The answer is yes. Solak noted that McConkey’s 2.57 yards per route run last season was seventh in the league, behind only Thomas’ 2.61 for the best number among rookies. And there’s no doubt he was Justin Herbert’s go-to guy in 2024. So even though McConkey ran in the slot 70.5% of his routes, he still put up big-time numbers.

The Chargers don’t need McConkey to be an outside receiver to validate him as a WR1. They need him to be the first read, the consistent separator, the one who moves the chains and pops the occasional big play. And in 2024, that’s exactly who he was. Whether or not he gets labeled as a WR1 in traditional terms, McConkey’s on-field production and role within the offense speak volumes.