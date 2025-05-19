ESPN Names 2-Time Pro Bowler as ‘Top Trade Fit’ for Chargers

After a heartbreaking finish in the 2024 season, the Los Angeles Chargers are eager to turn the page in Year 2 with Jim Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. A major focus for the Chargers this offseason has been finding ways to strengthen the secondary. They made some moves by signing Donte Jackson to a two-year deal and bringing in Benjamin St-Juste on a one-year contract, but ESPN recently suggested that two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander could be a perfect trade target for the Chargers.

Given Minter’s defensive system and the current roster, acquiring Alexander could be a transformative decision that elevates the defense to one of the top units in the league.

ESPN Lists CB Jaire Alexander as a “Top Trade Fit” for the Los Angeles Chargers

1️⃣8️⃣ DAYS UNTIL DRAFT Jaire Alexander was the 18th pick by the @packers in 2018 and has made a huge defensive impact for them ever since 😤 📺: 2025 #NFLDraft – April 24-26 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/kqgWYq4Cjj — NFL (@NFL) April 6, 2025

Alexander, 28, has made a name for himself as one of the most instinctive and technically skilled cornerbacks in the NFL. Even though injuries have kept him off the field more than he’d like in recent seasons, his stats tell a different story. Alexander racked up 12 interceptions and 57 pass breakups throughout his career. His knack for reading plays and making quick breaks on the ball aligns perfectly with the zone-heavy scheme Minter implements, which features playing both single-high Cover 3 and split-safety schemes.

Cap space and draft capital will always be on the minds of the Chargers organization, but they could find themselves in a unique position of flexibility. With a few hefty contracts off the books and $29.04 million in cap space according to Over the Cap, now is the perfect time to channel resources into a player like Alexander.

His future with the Packers seems to be in limbo, with the two sides trying to find a common ground for a restructured contract. Also, Ian Rapoport even mentioned the Packers have had trade conversations around Alexander since late February.

This gives the Chargers the upper hand in trade discussions, given that there seems to be a difference of opinion between Alexander and the Packers.

Creating a Spark in the Secondary

Trading for Alexander would send a strong message to both the locker room and the fanbase: the Chargers are all in on competing. The AFC West is loaded with stars at wide receiver, so being able to bring in someone who’s shown he can shut down elite receivers would be huge.

Alexander has always been a player with the utmost swagger and confidence, and it would be huge for the young guys like Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still to feed off that swagger.

In a league where defense can truly distinguish the contenders from the pretenders, the Chargers have the perfect opportunity to seize this chance. Alexander isn’t just an added bonus, he could be a key player in shaping the identity of the defense under Harbaugh and Minter.