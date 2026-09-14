Jim Harbaugh Gives Bleak Injury Update Following Week 1 Loss

The Los Angeles Chargers didn’t start the 2026 season the way they expected.

Despite being 8.5-point home favorites, the the Chargers fell to the Arizona Cardinals 26-14 in Week 1. Los Angeles’ offense couldn’t sustain momentum, as it was held scoreless in the second and fourth quarters. To add insult to injury, one of the Chargers’ key starting players exited the game with an injury.

Los Angeles Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh Has No Update on Injury Status of WR Ladd Mcconkey

McConkey sustained an injury to his chest during the end of the third quarter while trying to make a catch down the middle of the field. When speaking to the media after the game, Harbaugh told reporters he had no update on McConkey’s injury.

Before getting hurt, McConkey had recorded a team-high five receptions for 82 yards and one touchdown. He was able to walk off the field under his own power, but ultimately didn’t return. It would be a huge blow to the Chargers’ offense if McConkey has to miss any time. All other wide receivers combined for just five catches and 97 receiving yards on the day.

Jim Harbaugh Admits Chargers Have Plenty to Work on Moving Forward

A Week 1 loss isn’t the end of the world, but Los Angeles will want to bounce back quickly to not fall into an 0-2 hole. Harbaugh told the media that his team has to be better in all three phases.

“Quite a few things,” Harbaugh said when asked what went wrong against Arizona. “There’s much to get better at. It’s the start, it’s not the start that we wanted, but credit to the Cardinals. It will be about our resolve, the way we bounce back.”

“A deep-dive look at it all, there’s things to get better at,” Harbaugh continued. “Offensively, defensively, special teams — to get to that winning standard. Everybody knows that.”

The Chargers will play at home once again in Week 2 when they host the division rival Las Vegas Raiders. It will be crucial for them to get a win, as their schedule takes a very tough turn afterwards. The Raiders picked up a 27-13 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 1.