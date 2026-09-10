Chargers’ Week 2 Matchup vs. Raiders Just Got Significantly Easier

The Los Angeles Chargers are currently focused in on beating the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1.

However, they’ll also keep a close eye on their Week 2 opponent, the Las Vegas Raiders. It will be important for the Chargers to pick up their first AFC West win if they’re going to contend for the division title, especially considering how difficult their schedule is for the remainder of 2026.

Las Vegas Raiders Likely to Be Without TE Brock Bowers in Week 2 Matchup vs. Los Angeles Chargers

News broke on Wednesday that Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers will miss Week 1, as he is set to undergo a minor surgical knee procedure. It is not confirmed that he will miss Week 2 against the Chargers, but there is a strong possibility that he does.

That would be a huge blow for Las Vegas, but a tremendous advantage for the Chargers. Bowers is by far the Raiders’ most lethal pass catcher. He has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first two NFL seasons, and was a First-Team All-Pro as a rookie. In 29 career games, Bowers has recorded 176 receptions for 1,874 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has three touchdown catches in four games against Los Angeles.

It Is Crucial Chargers Begin the Season 2-0

It’s tough to say that the first two games of a season are must-wins, but that could be the case for the Chargers in 2026. Their stretch of games from Week 3-10 is absolutely brutal. Five of seven of them are on the road, and six are against 2025 playoff teams.

It doesn’t get much easier after that. The New York Jets haven’t been good in years, but quietly have a much-improved roster in 2026. Outside of a matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Week 16, the remainder of Los Angeles’ opponents should be playoff contenders. Four of its last six games of the season will be on the road.

Simply put, the Cardinals and Raiders should be the Chargers’ easiest two games of the year, especially considering they’re both at home. The AFC West will likely be a tight race as the Denver Broncos are still dangerous and the Kansas City Chiefs should be improved. If Los Angeles blows it against Arizona or Las Vegas, it could be the difference in being a division winner or wild-card team — or missing the postseason entirely.