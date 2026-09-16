Chargers Accused of Uncharacteristic Jim Harbaugh Trait

The Los Angeles Chargers are already facing adversity in the 2026 season.

Not only were they were upset at home by the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, they lost the game by double digits. The offense failed to execute consistently, and the offensive line struggled to hold up. Some would say the Charges are already facing a must-win in Week 2, as their schedule turns brutal afterwards.

Los Angeles Chargers Accused of Taking Arizona Cardinals Lightly in Week 1

ESPN NFL insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano shared all their latest NFL intel and buzz that they’ve gathered heading into Week 2. Among the topics they discussed was Los Angeles’ approach heading into their matchup against the Cardinals, and Graziano went as far as to wonder if the Chargers were taking Arizona seriously enough.

“Where are the smart, creative run plays Mike McDaniel was calling last season in Miami? Wasn’t running back Omarion Hampton supposed to explode in this scheme? Wasn’t the wide receiver group supposed to be deep with talent? Were the Chargers gaslighting us all summer? This was so far off our expectations for the Herbert-McDaniel pairing that you have to wonder whether L.A. took the Cardinals seriously enough.”

ESPN Misses the Mark on Chargers Accusation

The Chargers certainly deserve criticism for dropping a game to an inferior team to start the season, but it’s safe to say that they didn’t lose because of lack of preparation. That is simply not a characteristic that coach Jim Harbaugh possesses. In fact, Los Angeles has done a good job of limiting upset losses since Harbaugh arrived in 2024.

There are multiple different other explanations for why the Chargers lost to Arizona. One that first comes to mind is having new coordinators on both sides of the ball. While there is excitement for Mike McDaniel taking over the offense, it was unrealistic to believe it would be a polished product right off the bat.

Another reason is that the Cardinals may be much better than most have given them credit for. They have a veteran quarterback in Jacoby Brissett, and several legitimate weapons such as running back Jeremiyah Love, tight end Trey McBride, and wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson. Yes, the Chargers should have won, but calling out their effort seems a bit excessive.