Mike McDaniel Puts His WRs on Notice Before Start of Season

The Los Angeles Chargers‘ offense has all the potential in the world to be an elite unit in 2026.

Justin Herbert is already one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and he has a great trio of pass catchers to throw to in wide receivers Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston, as well as tight end David Njoku. Then there’s second-year running back Omarion Hampton, who is poised to have a breakout season.

Los Angeles Chargers OC Mike McDaniel Believes His WRs Will Put up Huge Numbers in 2026

With all the talent Los Angeles has on offense, the cherry on top is Mike McDaniel being its new offensive coordinator. ESPN Chargers insider Kris Rhim noted that McDaniel recently stated that his receivers can expect career highs across the board.

“In Miami, McDaniel changed the trajectory of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s career. Coaching him to his lone Pro Bowl and the best seasons of his career after he struggled in his first two years to live up to the expectations of being the No. 5 pick in the 2020 draft. McDaniel calls quarterback Justin Herbert the most talented quarterback he has ever worked with and said receivers can expect career highs across the board, with an offense that makes life easy for Herbert.”

When McDaniel was with the Dolphins, WRs Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle had some monster statistical seasons. In 2023, the two combined for a whopping 2,813 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.

Now, McDaniel has Johnston and McConkey to work with. During the offseason, Rhim reported that McDaniel is particularly high on Johnston — comparing him to former WR greats Julio Jones and Andre Johnson.

Mike McDaniel’s Offense Will Be Complementary

Even if the Chargers’ WRs do put up huge numbers in 2026, that doesn’t mean McDaniel will abandon the rushing attack. When Hill and Waddle had their huge 2023, Dolphins running backs Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane combined for 1,812 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns. They were also active in the receiving game, combining for 52 receptions and 6 touchdowns. Rhim found a nice stat that shows just how balanced McDaniel’s offense is.

“In McDaniel’s four seasons with the Dolphins, Miami ranked first in play-action rate (30%), first in percentage of rushes outside the tackles (34%), second in motion rate (73% per ESPN Analytics/NFL Next Gen Stats) and third in screen rate (13%).” — ESPN Research

Hampton will be a huge part of McDaniel’s offense, both as a runner and pass catcher. Not to be forgotten are Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal, who have had success in the NFL. Injuries may be the only thing that can stand in the way of the Chargers contending for being the best offense in the league.