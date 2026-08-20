Jim Harbaugh Reveals Starter Plan for Chargers-49ers Preseason Game

The Los Angeles Chargers are getting their first look at Justin Herbert on Thursday as head coach Jim Harbaugh officially announced that starters will play against the 49ers.

After wrapping up joint practices with San Francisco, Harbaugh made it clear that taking live snaps is essential to getting the first-team ready for Week 1.

“Starters are going to play a series, then they’re going to come out. The backups will play the rest of the game,” Harbaugh said.

While the first team will only play one drive before giving way to the backups, the live reps are non-negotiable for Herbert.

With all the uncertainty at center following Tyler Biadasz’s injury, Thursday will be a peek into what a usual gameday in the regular season looks like. A crucial player injured, and the offense or defense is scrambling to make it work without them.

Chargers Preparing for First Look at Mike McDaniel’s Offense

McDaniel shifting Herbert’s traditional stance to a shotgun was perhaps the most discussed change this offseason. The entire offseason, Herbert has practiced and perfected his footwork, but Thursday it will be put to the real test. Whether it’s a hit or a miss sets the tone for Week 1.

Adding more pressure to Herbert will be the crushed interior. Biadasz’s injury came at a bad, bad time, but making it worse is Rashawn Slater also sitting the preseason game 2 out. He’s barely made it to practice session sidelines this week, and Harbaugh wants to play it safe with him until Week 1.

A lot is up in the air, but McDaniel is feeling good about the offense he has put together. He is particularly excited to present Herbert with his new form.

“I’m excited to have the first out of the way,” McDaniel said. “I think there’s a big thing for players are human beings and haven’t played a real game in six months.