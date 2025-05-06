Jim Harbaugh’s Bold Promise for Chargers QB

Since replacing Tyrod Taylor in the second week of his NFL career, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been hailed as one of the best at his position.

The Oregon Ducks product has thrown for 21,093 passing yards and 137 touchdowns during his five-year career so far.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh has high praise for his quarterback and wants to elevate his quarterback’s game further.

“I woke up the other day and said, ‘I got to get Justin Herbert to the Hall of Fame. Must get Justin Herbert to the Hall of Fame,'” Harbaugh said on the Rich Eisen show last week. “It’s one of those things you wake up at 3:30, 4 in the morning. Sometimes that’s when your best ideas come.”

While the idea is easier said than done, the coach and his quarterback have a lot of work to do before Herbert gets the nod to become a Hall of Fame QB.

Harbaugh mentioned that while he would like for the QB to become a Hall of Fame player, Herbert would have the opposite reaction.

“[Justin is] all about the team. He is not into any kind of accolades for himself. He would kick me in the shins if I said that to him,” Harbaugh said.

Preparing for the Future

Jim Harbaugh is preparing to make that dream become reality for Justin Herbert.

The Chargers brought in running back Najee Harris and drafted Omarion Hampton with the 22nd overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

The team brought in multiple offensive linemen to help protect Herbert so he can get time in the pocket, including the signing of Super Bowl LIX winner, Mekhi Becton, and retaining Bradley Bozeman.

“You kind of process that, that would mean winning a couple of Super Bowls and a lot of people would benefit from that,” Harbaugh said. “That’s a worthy goal, and I think it’s necessary we get him surrounded with as many good football players to his level as possible.”

Harbaugh and his coaching staff have been preparing their best for the next season to get to the Big Game.

Difficult Road Ahead

The Good Morning Football cast shared their thoughts on Jim Harbaugh’s middle-of-the-night realization.

“As far as the Hall of Fame, that comes with the resume. You gotta win, you gotta win big, you gotta win in crucial situations and put up big numbers,” former NFL guard Willie Colon said on GMFB. “But right now, he has to be able to win the division.”

The cast mentioned that quarterbacks need to win a Super Bowl to get into the Hall of Fame. And the Chargers are a long way from making the Big Game in a stacked AFC.

Being in the same division as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos can prevent the team from winning the Division.

The Road to the AFC Championship game will be rough for Los Angeles when teams like the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills can knock them out of the playoffs.