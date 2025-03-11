Steelers RB Najee Harris Lands 1-Year Deal With AFC Playoff Team: Report

Two expected Pittsburgh Steelers departures were finally announced on the evening of March 10, as running back Najee Harris and guard James Daniels both came to terms on their next NFL contracts.

FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz was one of the first to report the Harris deal, relaying: “BREAKING: Former Steelers RB Najee Harris is signing with the [Los Angeles] Chargers for 1-year, max value $9.5M, multiple sources tell @NFLonFOX. Harris eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing in each of his first four seasons. A new weapon for Justin Herbert.”

This move was also confirmed by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, although his report said that Harris only signed for $9.25 million.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, among others, had rumored that the Chargers and Harris were “close to a deal” earlier in the night, but it took another hour and a half for the two sides to come to an agreement.

They finally did so around 9:17 p.m. (EST).

About 10 minutes before that, at 9:08 p.m. (EST), Daniels’ new team was revealed by ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

“Guard James Daniels to the [Miami] Dolphins for three years, $24M, per source,” Fowler informed. Adding: “Coming off an Achilles tear but has lots of production and age 27.”

If the Steelers make the playoffs in 2025, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if they were to face off against either of the Chargers or the Dolphins. Both of have been wildcard teams in recent years, and each is expected to be in the mix again next season.