Los Angeles Chargers Rising Star Hailed as ‘Next Lane Johnson’

Chargers‘ Joe Alt is entering the third season of his NFL career, and he is no longer just a rising star—he now ranks among the leading offensive tackles in the league. ESPN recently released its annual ranking of each year’s top offensive tackles across 32 teams, where the 23-year-old found a place at the number nine spot.

ESPN‘s Jeremy Fowler recently ranked the top OTs in the NFL, a list that several executives, coaches, and scouts also surveyed. Heading into the 2026 season, Alt is now considered one of the elites following that ranking, but he also drew comparisons with the Philadelphia Eagles legend, Lane Johnson.

“He (Joe Alt) will be the next Lane Johnson at right tackle,” an NFC executive noted about Joe Alt. “Rare combo of size, strength, and agility.”

Likewise, another executive echoed the same high praise for the Chargers’ OT, calling him the future of the franchise’s O-line.

“He’s going to be a problem for a long time,” stated another AFC executive to ESPN. “He’s got everything you need.”

Even though Alt played only 6 games in his sophomore year, he had a Pro-Bowl selection, explaining why he is already being compared to the six-time Pro-Bowler.

Why Joe Alt Is Being Compared to Lane Johnson

Joe Alt has drawn comparisons with Lane Johnson because both have a rare mix of size, athleticism, and talent that few right tackles in the NFL possess. Moreover, they also have an ideal career path.

Alt stands 6 feet and 9 inches, while weighing around 322 pounds. On the other hand, Johnson is 6 feet and 6 inches and weighs around 325 pounds. Therefore, there is very little separating these two in terms of size and physicality.

Their natural talent stood out from the very beginning of their football careers, long before getting picked in the NFL. Due to his versatility, the 36-year-old played as a tight end, quarterback, and defensive end in college football. Similarly, Alt wore different hats in college, playing as the tight end and offensive tackle at Notre Dame, whereas he also spent time as a linebacker in high school.

Moreover, the young right tackle sees Lane Johnson as one of his inspirations, as he likes the Eagles star’s mental approach, which was mentioned during an interview with USA TODAY Sports in 2024.

“Lane Johnson, I’ll take his mental approach to the game and how he looks at the STA count views it,” Alt mentioned before even taking a snap in the NFL. “He’s always the first D the line of scrimmage, and I’ve always said if you’re win that first second, you have much better chance of winning that play.”

While the comparison with the two-time All-Pro is seemingly valid, his numbers show his importance in the Chargers’ O-line.

Joe Alt Proved Why He’s the Chargers’ Franchise Right Tackle

As per Jeremy Fowler, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had a QBR of 80 when Joe Alt played as the offensive tackle for the Bolts last season. However, when he was sidelined due to a season-ending ankle injury, the number dropped to 56, showing how big a difference he made.

Even though his season was limited to just 6 games, he managed to have 312 snaps and allowed only one sack. With a PFF grade of 79 last campaign, he ranked 16th among eligible offensive tackles in the NFL. Furthermore, he allowed just 7 total pressures from 6 games. Those impressive numbers earned him the first Pro Bowl appearance of his career. Should he continue playing at this level, an All-Pro could be on the table next season, just like Lane Johnson has two to his name.