Chargers QB Justin Herbert’s Bold Prediction for 2026 Is Long Overdue

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has become one of the most polarizing players in the NFL over the past few years.

His talent is obvious, and he has had some huge seasons statistically throughout his six-year career. However, Herbert has yet to lead the Chargers to a single postseason win, and his numbers have declined a bit as of late.

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert Predicted to Have Shot at First All-Pro Selection in 2026

Despite having thrown for over 5,000 yards one and 4,000 yards twice, Herbert has never been named an All-Pro. Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus believes 2025 was one of Herbert’s best seasons of his career despite not having overly impressive stats.

“Herbert’s 2025 season still feels like a vastly underappreciated one. Despite playing behind the league’s lowest-graded offensive line and with a receiving corps that placed 20th in PFF receiving grade, the Chargers stud ranked 10th in overall PFF grade (78.0) among qualified quarterbacks. Also encouraging was that Herbert’s 2.6% turnover-worthy play rate tied for the fifth-lowest.”

Bradley went on to say that things are lining up well for Herbert’s stats to match his high level of play, potentially leading to his first career All-Pro selection.

“The circumstances for Herbert will be diametrically different in 2026 as he returns two Pro Bowl-caliber tackles in Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, plus ushers in one of the game’s foremost offensive minds in Mike McDaniel. As the gunslinger boasting the fourth-best PFF passing grade (90.6) since 2021, it’s fairly surprising that Herbert has never made an All-Pro team. The cards may finally fall into place in 2026, although he’ll also face steep competition.”

If the changes the Chargers made along their offensive line are positive, that alone is reason enough to believe Herbert will have a big 2026 season. Running back Omarion Hampton putting it all together in Year 2 would also open things up for Herbert.

Chargers OC Mike McDaniel Will Play Big Role in Justin Herbert’s Success

McDaniel is one of the brightest offensive minds in the NFL, and has had a positive impact on the quarterbacks he has coached in the past. Herbert has already had big praise for his new offensive coordinator.

“It was really exciting,” Herbert said when Los Angeles hired McDaniel. “Obviously, we have so much respect for him, and it has been so much fun getting to meet with him and talk to him and understand how he sees the game. I’ve really enjoyed my time with him so far. He’s a very talented and smart coach. The first few meetings [with him] were awesome. We talked more than just football and it was awesome. I could tell we were going to get along really quickly, really well. It’s been a lot of fun playing for him so far.”

Herbert and McDaniel could bring out the best in each other, leading to Herbert having some of the best years of his career, and McDaniel getting another shot at being a head coach. The ultimate goal will be winning the first Super Bowl title in the history of the Chargers organization.