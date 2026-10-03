Chargers Announce Roster Move Involving Justin Herbert’s Brother for Week 4

The Los Angeles Chargers are gearing up for what may very well be a must-win contest in Week 4. With a 0-3 record, the Chargers need to get in the win column if they want any shot at finding their way into the playoffs this season, and when considering how competitive the AFC West division is, you could make an argument that the team’s postseason hopes would be nonexistent.

Among Los Angeles’ many problems is the fact that quarterback Justin Herbert cannot seem to get going in offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel‘s new-look offense. The Chargers are trying whatever they can to get Herbert going, which included adding his brother, Patrick Herbert, to the active roster from the practice squad for Week 3. After Patrick made his NFL Debut last weekend, it sounds like he will be back on the field for L.A. again on Sunday.

Chargers Elevate Patrick Herbert From Practice Squad to Active Roster

Justin has been with the Chargers since he was selected with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. A star prospect, Herbert has been one of the better quarterbacks in the league since his arrival. That hasn’t been the case this year, and it seems L.A. is hoping that pairing him up with his brother Patrick could help him out.

Patrick, who is a tight end, entered the NFL with much less fanfare than his older brother. After spending six seasons in college with the Oregon Ducks, Patrick didn’t hear his name get called in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he got scooped up by the Jacksonville Jaguars. After spending all of last season on their practice squad, Patrick was cut as part of the team’s final roster cuts ahead of the upcoming season.

The Chargers pounced on the opportunity to bring Patrick to town, and against the Buffalo Bills, he made his pro debut. While he didn’t record a single statistic of note, Patrick is known for doing the dirty work at the tight end position, and with Los Angeles still being shorthanded at this spot due to injuries, it decided to elevate him to the active roster for the second straight week.

We’ve elevated TE Patrick Herbert + OLB Caleb Murphy from the practice squad ahead of tomorrow’s game,” the Chargers announced in a post on X.

Chargers Need Justin Herbert to Get Going Immediately

Getty INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 20: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Patrick is more of a depth option at tight end for the Chargers, but he did enough to convince Jim Harbaugh and the coaching staff to make him active for its Week 4 action. At the end of the day, though, it’s going to be Patrick brother who draws all the attention, as he desperately needs to get going on offense if this team wants any shot at success.

Unfortunately, a very difficult matchup against a potent Seattle Seahawks defense awaits in Week 4. We did just see the Washington Commanders, led by backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, defeat the Seahawks last weekend, but Los Angeles’ has not looked capable of beating anyone at this point, let alone the reigning Super Bowl champions. If it wants to save its season, though, it will need to find a way to win when it returns to action at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.