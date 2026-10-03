Justin Herbert Continues to be Popular in Mock Trades

The Los Angeles Chargers are off to an 0-3 start and Justin Herbert is among the worst quarterbacks in the NFL in terms of QBR.

The team now has a road showdown with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday and hope to avoid a crippling 0-4 start. Such a start realistically ends any playoff hopes for a team that entered the season as a Super Bowl contender.

It could also open up the Chargers for a massive sell-off before the trade deadline. Could Herbert even be moved?

Fans seem to think so, according to Spotrac.

Justin Herbert Popular in Mock Trades

Spotrac is a service known for its accurate contract details in all professional sports. It also has an NFL trade machine, allowing fans to test out potential deals.

A recent post on X from Spotrac revealed Herbert is the fifth-most popular player in mock trades this week. That may be alarming for Chargers fans given the fact the quarterback is in the midst of a massive $262.5 million deal.

A quick look at the details of his contract shows all the hypothetical trade talk is just that: hypothetical.

Herbert’s deal carries a full no-trade clause, so it wouldn’t make much sense for him to accept a trade to a team that has a lot of draft capital as a result of poor play. The Chargers would also be shipping off a two-time Pro Bowler with no surefire replacement on the roster.

So while fans can see how a trade would work, one actually happening would be one of the bigger shocks in Chargers history.

More Likely Scenario in Los Angeles

Herbert is likely not going anywhere, unless he himself demands a trade. That puts the focus on the coaching staff to get things turned around, as the quarterback has proven to be a successful player throughout his career.

New offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel may be the first fall guy, and he recently came out and took the blame for the offense’s struggles through three games. He was hired to take Herbert and the offense to new heights. Instead, his concepts may be a bad fit for the former No. 6 overall pick.

Khalil Mack stands out as a more realistic trade candidate, given he is 35 years old and playing on an expiring deal. Herbert, meanwhile, is still in the team’s future plans for years to come.

The Chargers are close to completely spiraling out of control and a loss Sunday to drop to 0-4 may only heat up the Herbert trade rumors. Such a move just isn’t realistic at this point in time.